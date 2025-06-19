Delap Nominated For PFA Young Player of the Year
Thursday, 19th Jun 2025 09:36
Former Town striker Liam Delap has been named in the PFA’s Young Player of the Year Top Six.
Delap, who recently joined Chelsea for £30 million, a new record fee for Town, enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Premier League with the Blues, scoring 12 times, having signed from Manchester City last summer.
And that success has now been recognised by his fellow professionals who have voted him onto the shortlist for their Young Player of the Year gong alongside Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez (both Bournemouth), Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (both Arsenal and Delap’s close friend Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
The winner will be named at the 52nd annual PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday 19th August.
Town legend Kevin Beattie carried off the award in its first season, 1974/75, and remains the only player to have won it while with the Blues.
Delap made his debut for Chelsea as a sub in the 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC at the Club World Cup on Monday, picking up an assist soon after coming on.
Photo: Reuters
