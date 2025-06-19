Delap Nominated For PFA Young Player of the Year

Thursday, 19th Jun 2025 09:36 Former Town striker Liam Delap has been named in the PFA’s Young Player of the Year Top Six. Delap, who recently joined Chelsea for £30 million, a new record fee for Town, enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Premier League with the Blues, scoring 12 times, having signed from Manchester City last summer. And that success has now been recognised by his fellow professionals who have voted him onto the shortlist for their Young Player of the Year gong alongside Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez (both Bournemouth), Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (both Arsenal and Delap’s close friend Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa). The winner will be named at the 52nd annual PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday 19th August. Town legend Kevin Beattie carried off the award in its first season, 1974/75, and remains the only player to have won it while with the Blues. Delap made his debut for Chelsea as a sub in the 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC at the Club World Cup on Monday, picking up an assist soon after coming on. PFA Young Player of the Year. 🏆



The Top Six. Chosen by the players. ⤵️#PFAawards pic.twitter.com/bI8mvd4Ngu — PFA (@PFA) June 19, 2025 Carrying his family’s legacy 🤝



Goalscoring sensation Liam Delap is in the PFA Young Player of the Year Top Six after notching 1️⃣2️⃣ goals in his debut Premier League campaign ⚽️#PFAawards pic.twitter.com/NKfClsL7vG — PFA (@PFA) June 19, 2025

Photo: Reuters



PackwoodBlue added 09:55 - Jun 19

Tough one to call. Not sour grapes, but I'm not sure Liam did enough over the whole season to receive this gong. Possibly one of the Arsenal lads should get it? 0

flykickingbybgunn added 10:22 - Jun 19

It would be good to see an Ipswich player recognised even if he is nolonger here. 0

