Trabzonspor Concerns Over Tuanzebe Injury Record

Thursday, 19th Jun 2025 14:25

Trabzonspor are concerned by Blues defender Axel Tuanzebeâ€™s injury record, according to a Turkish report.

On Tuesday, the SÃ¼per Lig sideâ€™s president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed his clubâ€™s interest in the 27-year-old, whose Town contract is up at the end of the month.

Now, according to Milliyet, one potential stumbling block is the DR Congo internationalâ€™s injury record.

Last season, Tuanzebe made 20 Premier League starts and two sub appearances for the Blues having suffered a freak hand injury and hamstring issues over the course of the campaign. Prior to joining Town, he had missed almost the entire 2022/23 season and much of the previous campaign due to injury.

Itâ€™s reported that should Trabzonspor look to progress their interest in Tuanzebe they would give him a comprehensive medical check before committing to sign him due to their concerns regarding his injury history.

Town have been in talks with Tuanzebe regarding new terms for some while.

The former Manchester United man has been a key man in the Blues side over the last couple of seasons after joining following his release by the Red Devils and his departure would be a blow, especially with Cameron Burgess, Townâ€™s other senior player out of contract this summer, having already moved on to Swansea City.





Photo: Matchday Images

Chris_ITFC added 14:36 - Jun 19

I agree. Heâ€™s always injured. Definitely donâ€™t sign him.



tehehe 2

MattinLondon added 14:39 - Jun 19

Youâ€™d think that they wouldâ€™ve been fully aware of his injury record prior to them expressing an interest in him.

2

gsoly added 14:40 - Jun 19

Still hope it happens, but you have to assume Axel is holding out for something else at this point? 0

Dissboyitfc added 14:40 - Jun 19

I donâ€™t want any players here who would rather be somewhere else! If they donâ€™t pursue it any further because of fitness concerns it will feel like he is only here because no one wanted him, for me leaves a bitter and the same with Km, if heâ€™s been after the Brentford job but stays only because he didnâ€™t get the move away he wanted. KM was paid a huge wage and n return he delivered very little ! Any professional manager in the game could have given us at least one win at home. -4

baxterbasics added 14:43 - Jun 19

DIssboy, what evidence or even vague reason do you have to believe that KM is after the Brentford job, or any move away at all? If you have none, then your comment is a little strange and totally unjustified. 2

WalkRules added 14:43 - Jun 19

I wondered if the riders to his signing on fee would be a stumbling block. "You want WHAT make of dishwasher?". In all seriousness, however good he can be, if he does not want to be here then let him go. Always one injury away from a season ending one so do we really want to take the risk. 0

Bad_Boy_Mark added 14:48 - Jun 19

Dear Trabzonspor, Axel's injury record is dreadful and you should walk away from the deal so we can offer him an improved contract and he can stay here to help us achieve promotion this season.



That is all



PS We absolutely love Axel and there is no way he should be put in the position where he has to consider leaving... 0

tractorboybig added 14:51 - Jun 19

the man is a sick note, overrated and best rid of. -4

blueboy1981 added 14:52 - Jun 19

Any Club has to be, including us !

Very Good Player - when not Injured. 0

EuanTown added 14:53 - Jun 19

They are obviously not using up to date performance data if they did not know this in advance, or are they trying to get him to lower his demands?. 0

trncbluearmy added 14:54 - Jun 19

Be amazed if he went anyway lousy standard played in crowds of about 10 men and kebab 0

blueboy1981 added 14:55 - Jun 19

Dissboyitfc - it gives me pleasure to 100% agree with you. -1

baldman added 14:59 - Jun 19

@ dissboy he did Chelsea but I get where you're coming from 0

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 15:03 - Jun 19

I really like him but I've just looked back over his career and it's a constant theme. Hope he stays but won't be heartbroken if he doesn't. 0

Fermi_Parradox added 15:13 - Jun 19

When fit he is a decent player for the prem. Unfortunately he has struggled with fitness. Based on that, I guess we haven't offered him that great of a contract.



I would understand if he left, I would like to keep him, but equally the time it has taken, he is definitely leaving.



Clarke is one of our own. 0

tetchris added 15:25 - Jun 19

Personally I think we should be looking elsewhere. He has a bit of an injury record and then the knife incident was self inflicted which led to him missing more matches so he is a bit accident prone as well!! 0

ronnyd added 15:33 - Jun 19

WalkRules, If he'd had a decent dish washer he probably wouldn't have cut his hand on that glass lol. 0