Trabzonspor Concerns Over Tuanzebe Injury Record
Thursday, 19th Jun 2025 14:25
Trabzonspor are concerned by Blues defender Axel Tuanzebeâ€™s injury record, according to a Turkish report.
On Tuesday, the SÃ¼per Lig sideâ€™s president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed his clubâ€™s interest in the 27-year-old, whose Town contract is up at the end of the month.
Now, according to Milliyet, one potential stumbling block is the DR Congo internationalâ€™s injury record.
Last season, Tuanzebe made 20 Premier League starts and two sub appearances for the Blues having suffered a freak hand injury and hamstring issues over the course of the campaign. Prior to joining Town, he had missed almost the entire 2022/23 season and much of the previous campaign due to injury.
Itâ€™s reported that should Trabzonspor look to progress their interest in Tuanzebe they would give him a comprehensive medical check before committing to sign him due to their concerns regarding his injury history.
Town have been in talks with Tuanzebe regarding new terms for some while.
The former Manchester United man has been a key man in the Blues side over the last couple of seasons after joining following his release by the Red Devils and his departure would be a blow, especially with Cameron Burgess, Townâ€™s other senior player out of contract this summer, having already moved on to Swansea City.
Photo: Matchday Images
