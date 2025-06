Prediction League Winners

Thursday, 19th Jun 2025 17:57 The TWTD Prediction League was as keenly contested as ever during 2024/25 but with BigAlsMate’s emerging as the winner by five points. Congrats to the victor, who takes away £150 in Amazon vouchers having amassed 76 points from the Blues’ 38 Premier League games, with fivetimers receiving a £100 voucher for finishing second, having taken 71, with bigsarah third - £50 voucher - with 70. The full table can be found here. The Prediction League, which is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000, will start again ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images



thorpedo added 18:12 - Jun 19

Well done BigAlsMate. 0

Gipeswic added 18:19 - Jun 19

I'm chuffed to have finished 90th considering I never predicted Ipswich to lose all season which was my downfall I know! Better luck this coming season me thinks... 0

