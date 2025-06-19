Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Prediction League Winners
Thursday, 19th Jun 2025 17:57

The TWTD Prediction League was as keenly contested as ever during 2024/25 but with BigAlsMateâ€™s emerging as the winner by five points.

Congrats to the victor, who takes away Â£150 in Amazon vouchers having amassed 76 points from the Bluesâ€™ 38 Premier League games, with fivetimers receiving a Â£100 voucher for finishing second, having taken 71, with bigsarah third - Â£50 voucher - with 70.

The full table can be found here.

The Prediction League, which is essentially the same competition weâ€™ve been running since August 2000, will start again ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.


Photo: Matchday Images



thorpedo added 18:12 - Jun 19
Well done BigAlsMate.
0

Gipeswic added 18:19 - Jun 19
I'm chuffed to have finished 90th considering I never predicted Ipswich to lose all season which was my downfall I know! Better luck this coming season me thinks...
0


