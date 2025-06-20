TWTD Questionnaire Results Now Online

Friday, 20th Jun 2025 12:29 TWTDâ€™s seventies-style supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has been fired up once again and the results of the TWTD Questionnaire 2024/25 are now available. This year 1,686 fans answered at least one question, a bit down on last summer but the survey was put up a little late and for not quite as long as usual, however, a significant cross-section of the clubâ€™s support. To read this yearâ€™s results and to look back at the TWTD Questionnaire from the previous 17 seasons, click here. There is a comments section on each question where you can add your thoughts. Many thanks to all those who took the time to answer all or even some of the questions. As ever, the results will be passed on to the club.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



