Cajuste Offered to Udinese Report
Friday, 20th Jun 2025 17:59
Napoli are reported to have offered former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste to Udinese as they look to sign Italian international striker Lorenzo Lucca in a cash-plus-player deal.
According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Serie A champions are keen to include a player in the deal to sign Lucca, reportedly worth €30 million (£25.6 million), and have offered Cajuste and Jesper Lindstrøm, who spent last season on loan with Everton, to the Bianconeri as potential makeweights with talks said to be ongoing. Lucca is understood to have already agreed personal terms with Napoli running to 2030.
Town are keen to bring Sweden international Cajuste, who is contracted to the Azzurri until the summer of 2028, back to Portman Road following his successful loan spell during 2024/25 but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen” following the final game of the campaign.
Cajuste, 25, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]