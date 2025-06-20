Cajuste Offered to Udinese Report

Friday, 20th Jun 2025 17:59 Napoli are reported to have offered former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste to Udinese as they look to sign Italian international striker Lorenzo Lucca in a cash-plus-player deal. According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Serie A champions are keen to include a player in the deal to sign Lucca, reportedly worth €30 million (£25.6 million), and have offered Cajuste and Jesper Lindstrøm, who spent last season on loan with Everton, to the Bianconeri as potential makeweights with talks said to be ongoing. Lucca is understood to have already agreed personal terms with Napoli running to 2030. Town are keen to bring Sweden international Cajuste, who is contracted to the Azzurri until the summer of 2028, back to Portman Road following his successful loan spell during 2024/25 but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen” following the final game of the campaign. Cajuste, 25, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes. #Napoli would like to include a counterpart in Lorenzo #Lucca’s deal with #Udinese to try to reduce the price: offered to Bianconeri a player between Jens #Cajuste and Jesper #Lindstrøm. Reflections ongoing. Lucca has already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2030 — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 20, 2025

Photo: TWTD



Gforce added 18:44 - Jun 20

It's looking less and less likely he's coming back here,with every passing day.If a deal was to be done ,I'd have thought it would have happened by now.

Sad but true. 0

robmonkey007 added 18:52 - Jun 20

Never fall in love with a loan player…… 0

TimmyH added 18:59 - Jun 20

Lets be honest he was never coming here...a Swedish international in 2nd tier football. 0

Bad_Boy_Mark added 19:10 - Jun 20

Keep the faith, I'm still confident the Jens will come back 0

ArnieM added 19:21 - Jun 20

He doesnt have to agree to sign for them does he.... 0

DeliasMashedPotato added 19:30 - Jun 20

Not as uncommon as you might think TimmyH, a quick google search suggests there have been 3 swedes playing regular international football whilst in the championship over the last couple of years! 0

