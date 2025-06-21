Hutchinson and England U21s Face Spain

Saturday, 21st Jun 2025 09:36 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson and his England U21s teammates face Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals in Slovakia (KO 8pm, Channel 4). The Young Lions reached the knockout stage despite losing 2-1 to group winners Germany on Wednesday having beaten Czechia 3-1 and then drawn with Slovenia in their previous matches. Hutchinson, who started the first and third games and came on as a sub in the second, has been one of the top performers in Lee Carsley’s side, picking up an assist against the Germans, with the team overall yet to show their full potential. The 21-year-old is set for his eighth U21s cap this evening and will be aiming to add to his two goals at that level. Spain, who topped their group ahead of Italy, are the favourites to carry off the trophy with tonight’s match a rerun of the 2023 final, which England won 1-0 in Georgia. Tonight’s victors will take on either Portugal or the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Wednesday. England U21s: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

Photo: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa



LegendofthePhoenix added 10:28 - Jun 21

The competition has been rendered irrelevant by FIFA stupidly deciding to host the CWC at the same time. Infantini is just as corrupt as his predecessor. No point at all in hosting competitions where the best players are playing elsewhere. Very best of luck to Omari, Lee Carsley and the rest of the lads, but they must be feeling gutted at their loss of talent. 0

