Town Women and U21s to Play at Colchester
Monday, 23rd Jun 2025 12:05
Ipswich Town Women will play their home games at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium for the next two seasons, while the men’s U21s will also host matches at the Essex side’s ground.
Joe Sheehan’s side won the FAWNL Southern Premier League in 2024/25 and were promoted to the second tier, which from new campaign onwards will be known as WSL2.
The Blues have played their home games Felixstowe & Walton’s Martello Ground for more than a decade but the WSL2 requires facilities at a higher level.
Town have been involved in upgrading the pitch at the JobServe Community Stadium ahead of the new campaign.
“It was fitting we secured promotion at the Martello Ground given how much hard work has been put in there over the years and we are supremely grateful for the hospitality and support we have been shown by everyone at Felixstowe & Walton United during our time there,” Rachel Harris, Town’s head of women’s football, said.
“With the additional requirements and challenges following promotion to the second tier for the first time, it sadly wasn’t possible to maintain the Martello as our home.
“We're excited to be playing our WSL2 games at Colchester and we can’t wait to welcome our fans to the stadium as we make the step up next season.”
Town chairman Mark Ashton added: “Everyone at the club is extremely proud as our women’s team prepares to step up to the second tier for the first time in our history, with such brilliant scenes following promotion at the end of last season.
“We’re excited for the possibilities available to us at Colchester and look forward to seeing as many of our fans there as possible supporting Joe Sheehan and his team.”
Town add that the women will again play at Portman Road during the season ahead following successful games in the previous two campaigns, while they say that over the course of the two-year agreement with Colchester they will be “working towards securing a permanent home for the Women’s team within the Ipswich area”.
The men’s U21s games at Colchester are likely to be Premier League Cup games with Needham Market’s Bloomfields having staged ties in the previous two years.
It won’t be the first time Town have hosted a match at Colchester with the senior side playing a friendly against Luton at the League Two club’ stadium in pre-season two years ago.
We understand the club has held talks with Ipswich Wanderers over use of Humber Doucy Lane over the last couple of seasons but as it stands there are no current plans to play games there.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]