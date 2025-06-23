Town Women and U21s to Play at Colchester

Monday, 23rd Jun 2025 12:05 Ipswich Town Women will play their home games at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium for the next two seasons, while the men’s U21s will also host matches at the Essex side’s ground. Joe Sheehan’s side won the FAWNL Southern Premier League in 2024/25 and were promoted to the second tier, which from new campaign onwards will be known as WSL2. The Blues have played their home games Felixstowe & Walton’s Martello Ground for more than a decade but the WSL2 requires facilities at a higher level. Town have been involved in upgrading the pitch at the JobServe Community Stadium ahead of the new campaign. “It was fitting we secured promotion at the Martello Ground given how much hard work has been put in there over the years and we are supremely grateful for the hospitality and support we have been shown by everyone at Felixstowe & Walton United during our time there,” Rachel Harris, Town’s head of women’s football, said. “With the additional requirements and challenges following promotion to the second tier for the first time, it sadly wasn’t possible to maintain the Martello as our home. “We're excited to be playing our WSL2 games at Colchester and we can’t wait to welcome our fans to the stadium as we make the step up next season.” Town chairman Mark Ashton added: “Everyone at the club is extremely proud as our women’s team prepares to step up to the second tier for the first time in our history, with such brilliant scenes following promotion at the end of last season. “We’re excited for the possibilities available to us at Colchester and look forward to seeing as many of our fans there as possible supporting Joe Sheehan and his team.” Town add that the women will again play at Portman Road during the season ahead following successful games in the previous two campaigns, while they say that over the course of the two-year agreement with Colchester they will be “working towards securing a permanent home for the Women’s team within the Ipswich area”. The men’s U21s games at Colchester are likely to be Premier League Cup games with Needham Market’s Bloomfields having staged ties in the previous two years. It won’t be the first time Town have hosted a match at Colchester with the senior side playing a friendly against Luton at the League Two club’ stadium in pre-season two years ago. We understand the club has held talks with Ipswich Wanderers over use of Humber Doucy Lane over the last couple of seasons but as it stands there are no current plans to play games there.

Photo: Action Images



Freddies_Ears added 12:19 - Jun 23

Sad to have to leave Felixstowe, but inevitable given the WSL2 requirements. ColU is a similar distance for many (sadly, twice as far for me...), and has a vast car park / easy access to the A12. Stadium will give us room to grow, more shelter & seats. If only the sweet shop could operate a pop-up.

And, the big news, is our intent to build our own 2nd stadium! 0

Mark added 12:20 - Jun 23

I have enjoyed going to most of the matches at Felixstowe over recent years, as it is always a nice day out with a lunch and a walk along the promenade. The north of Colchester does not have the same appeal and it feels wrong to play in Essex, so sadly I will not renew my season ticket. I will go to any matches played at Portman Road, where we perhaps could have staged the 11 WSL2 matches a season.



There is an established fan base in Felixstowe, including adults, children and a few dogs! I wonder how many willl travel to Colchester and what the attendances will be like.



The Women's Championship matches were all on YouTube last season, so I guess the WSL2 games will be too.

1

STATMAN added 12:23 - Jun 23

I don't agree with this decision. Surely the Women could play at Portman Road on a Sunday. They don't play many home games in a season as it is. Portman Road could open 1 stand. How does this encourage girls to take up playing football. Twice the distance Away from Ipswich and I suspect many will not go again to Colchester after having to pay to park near to the ground unlike Felixstowe. At least Portman Road is on Sunday bus Routes. Many top teams in England are having their Womens Teams switch to their big Stadiums why not us??? 2

ArnieM added 12:37 - Jun 23

Why not Portman Road? 2

Cavendish_Blue added 12:41 - Jun 23

Strange decision.



Aren't they worthy?Just open one stand like we used to for Reserves.



Embarrassing choice from a management team that gets it right most times. 0

