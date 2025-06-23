Felixstowe & Walton: Thanks and Good Luck in the WSL2

Monday, 23rd Jun 2025 16:07 Felixstowe & Walton United have thanked Ipswich Town Women for making their Martello Ground home for the past 12 seasons and have wished Joe Sheehan’s side the best for the campaign ahead. Earlier, it was confirmed that the Blues’ women’s side will play at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium for the next two seasons having been promoted to the WSL2, in which clubs are required to play at FA Grade B standard grounds. “Felixstowe & Walton United Football Club would like to express its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Ipswich Town Women for choosing the Martello Ground as their home over the past 12 years,” the Seasiders said in a statement. “Since 2013, we’ve had the pleasure of witnessing the team’s incredible growth, professionalism and commitment to the women’s game, all while playing right here in Felixstowe. “Their time with us has not only brought high quality football to the town but has also played a significant role in enriching our local football culture and community. “Over the past 12 years, the partnership has developed into a strong and meaningful relationship between the two clubs — built on shared values, mutual respect and a genuine love for the game. “Their presence at the home of the Seasiders has helped raise the profile of women’s football in the region and brought countless supporters, families and young aspiring players through our gates. “In recent years it has been a thrill to not only see the support grow, but also see the positive impact on our town in general, take a trip into the town centre and seafront on a matchday and the sea of Ipswich Town shirts filling our shops, cafes and restaurants, families making a day of the town’s hospitality, before watching their Tractor Girls play, with a quick stop at our famous sweet shop too! “While we are naturally sad to see them leave our ground, we are immensely proud of what they have achieved and fully support their recently announced move to Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium. “This move represents an exciting new chapter for Ipswich Town Women as they continue their ambitious journey and we wish them every success as they take this next step forward. “The demands of WSL football dictate the standards required and whilst much work has been done to the Martello over the last decade, with more improvements to come, we were always aware that the time would come when the team would outgrow our facilities. “We would also like to thank the players, staff, volunteers and supporters of ITFC Women for their professionalism, dedication and friendship throughout the years. From the early days through to the recent successes, it has been a true pleasure to work alongside such a passionate and forward-thinking club. “Importantly, although the team will now play their home fixtures elsewhere, the bond between our two clubs remains strong. We look forward to continuing a close relationship with Ipswich Town Women, supporting their progress both on and off the pitch, and collaborating wherever possible in the future. “On behalf of everyone at Felixstowe & Walton United FC, thank you and good luck in the WSL2!”

Photo: Dan Thomas



Mark added 16:52 - Jun 23

Huge credit to Felixstowe and Walton Utd. Thank you to them and all the volunteers who made the matches possible. The ground had a great community feel and I really enjoyed going there, especially after a walk near the beach and lunch in town.



I had wondered if we would opt for Portman Road for WSL2 matches and continue cup games at the Martello ground, but sadly not to be. 0

