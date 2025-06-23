Ex-Blue Ball Rejoins Cambridge

Monday, 23rd Jun 2025 18:26 Former Blues midfielder Dom Ball has rejoined League Two Cambridge United on a two-year deal. Ball spent last season with Leyton Orient having been released by the Blues last summer, making 15 starts and 23 sub appearances for the East London side as they made the League One play-off final before being beaten by Charlton. The 29-year-old is returning to the Abbey Stadium having made his first senior appearances for the U’s as a loanee from Tottenham in the second half of the 2014/15 season. “I am delighted to get it finally done.” he told the Cambridge official website. “To get it done before pre-season was important to me and to come to the club where I made my professional debut was massive. “I have been lucky to be involved with a lot of successful teams and you can take a lot of lessons from that. I hope to help set the standards.” Manager Neil Harris added: “I am delighted to be able to bring Dom to the football club. He has represented some fantastic football clubs, achieved some wonderful promotions and is a player that has excelled at all levels. “He is going to bring some hugely important qualities to the changing room and the pitch this season. He plays with a real aggression and calmness to be able to help control football matches and I look forward to working with him.” Ball joins ex-Blues academy forward Ben Knight, 22, at Cambridge, the youngster having signed earlier in the month following his departure from Murcia. Elsewhere, another former Blues midfielder, Panutche Camara, 28, has joined Dundee United from Crawley Town. Freddie Sears, 35, has joined Maldon & Tiptree having spent last season over the border in Kent with Chatham Town following spells with Braintree, Dagenham & Redbridge and Colchester United after leaving the Blues in the summer of 2021.

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 18:39 - Jun 23

Never really convinced me he had the ability to make a mark for himself at Ipswich and so it proved at Orient a mate of mine is a season ticket holder at Orient and his opinion of him to put it mildly is underwhelming. He never really showed much passion when he did get his chance and now he's dropped down to league two. 0

