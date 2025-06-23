Youngster Heard Signs First Pro Deal

Monday, 23rd Jun 2025 20:31

Academy youngster Fraser Heard has put pen to paper on his first pro deal.

The central defender was one of eight young players offered contracts at the end of last season.

Heard, who was a second-year scholar in 2024/25, featured regularly for the U21s in the second half of the season.

Having signed his deal, Heard, who joined Town from the Braintree-based FITC Academy as an U14, wrote on Instagram: “Next step.”





Photo: Instagram