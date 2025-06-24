Villa and French Sides Linked With Cajuste

Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 12:45 Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and French sides are reported to be showing interest in former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste. Town are keen for the 25-year-old to return to Portman Road following an impressive 2024/25 on loan, but manager Kieran McKenna admitted last month that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. Previously, Italian reports claimed the Sweden international, who is not in manager Antonio Conte’s plans, was one of two players offered to Udinese as a potential makeweight in a move for Italian international striker Lorenzo Lucca. Now, according to arenanapoli.it, Premier League clubs, among them Aston Villa, and unnamed French sides are keen on the midfielder. A move to Udinese is said to be a difficult one. Cajuste previously played in France for Reims prior to joining the Azzurri in the summer of 2023 for €12 million (£10.23 million). The Serie A champions are said to want €10 million (£8.52 million) for the Gothenburg-born schemer this summer. Cajuste, who has another three years on his Napoli contract, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: Matchday Images



Cookieboy added 12:57 - Jun 24

Wherever would he play in the Villa side ?????

Probably they would buy him and sell him to us for a profit !!!! 0

Marinersnose added 12:58 - Jun 24

Sounds to me that Cajuste hasn’t had too many offers other than us and his agent is trying to get more interest and more money for their player. He’d be a welcome addition but let’s not get caught out paying over the odds for a DMF. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 13:03 - Jun 24

He had a good season for us and would be a definate asset. But can we afford him ? 0

herfie added 13:03 - Jun 24

Is there any player that AV isn’t interested in?!



Pessimistic, however, that we’ll see him back with us - sadly.









0

Rimsy added 13:08 - Jun 24

We keep getting drip fed interested clubs, but someone would have snapped him up if so. Just trying to squeeze a better deal. Offer what we're prepared to pay and give him a week to sign or forget it, we don't want to be messing about all summer. 1

Kentish_Tractor added 13:11 - Jun 24

It's pretty clear to me that we aren't his first choice. If we were he'd be here already.



No animosity towards him for that - you can't blame him for wanting to play at the highest level possible. Maybe if he doesn't find a higher club by the end of the window he may consider us and that would be great. But I think we're best looking for alternatives who are hungry to play for us rather than holding out for Jens who may or may not join. 1

GSH71 added 13:22 - Jun 24

Is it me or are we very slow of the mark with so called new addtions we must be the only club not to have got any players yet . 1

jas0999 added 13:27 - Jun 24

With many players departing and likely more to come, let’s hope several deals are down the line so the new additions bed in prior to season start.



Jens is a good player. Injury concerns though, he wouldn’t start Saturday, Tuesday every week. If this one isn’t likely to happen, we are hopefully in negotiations with other players. 0

