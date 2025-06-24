Villa and French Sides Linked With Cajuste
Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 12:45
Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and French sides are reported to be showing interest in former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste.
Town are keen for the 25-year-old to return to Portman Road following an impressive 2024/25 on loan, but manager Kieran McKenna admitted last month that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”.
Previously, Italian reports claimed the Sweden international, who is not in manager Antonio Conte’s plans, was one of two players offered to Udinese as a potential makeweight in a move for Italian international striker Lorenzo Lucca.
Now, according to arenanapoli.it, Premier League clubs, among them Aston Villa, and unnamed French sides are keen on the midfielder. A move to Udinese is said to be a difficult one.
Cajuste previously played in France for Reims prior to joining the Azzurri in the summer of 2023 for €12 million (£10.23 million).
The Serie A champions are said to want €10 million (£8.52 million) for the Gothenburg-born schemer this summer.
Cajuste, who has another three years on his Napoli contract, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]