Town Confirm Klug's Departure

Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 15:32 Town have confirmed the departure of legendary Blues academy coach, former assistant boss and three-time caretaker-manager Bryan Klug. The 64-year-old has been working as head of coaching and player development since 2016 having previously been in his second stint as academy director. A Town statement reads: “Ipswich Town can confirm Bryan Klug has made the decision to leave the club this summer in order to pursue other interests. “Bryan departs with best wishes and thanks, having dedicated much of the last 50 years to the club in both a playing and coaching capacity.” Coventry-born Klug was a young player at Town during the Bobby Robson era and won England youth caps but moved on before making a senior appearance with injuries having hampered his progress. Following spells with Wimbledon (loan), Chesterfield, Peterborough and in non-league, he returned to Town as a youth coach in 1987 and was named academy director on its inception in 1998. During this period, Klug helped the Blues bring through the likes of Richard Wright, Titus Bramble, Kieron Dyer, James Scowcroft, Richard Naylor, players who were key men in George Burley’s squad which eventually went on to win promotion in 1999/00 and then finished fifth in the Premier League the following season, with the likes of Darren Bent, Darren Ambrose, Ian Westlake, Dean Bowditch and Matt Richards following them into the first team. In 2005, the U18s won the FA Youth Cup, emulating the Town youth sides of the 1970s. Jim Magilton made him his assistant when he took over as boss in 2006, before he took on a role as head of football development in January 2009. After being sacked by Roy Keane in January 2010, he joined Tottenham as assistant academy manager before returning to the Blues and his previous position as academy director in June 2012. In 2016, he moved to the head of coaching and player development role, one which meant he was involved more on the training field, as Lee O’Neill took over the more administrative academy director’s role. While at Town, Klug served as caretaker-manager following the departures of Jim Magilton, Mick McCarthy and Paul Hurst but had no interest in taking on the position full-time. Most of the pre-takeover Town academy staff have already moved on and Klug’s departure was not unexpected. TWTD revealed a month ago that Klug was being targeted by Norwich City and it would be little surprise if he were to join their academy staff in the coming months. The Canaries’ head of football development Dean Rastrick worked with Klug during his spell at Tottenham’s academy and is believed to be behind the move, which we understand isn’t linked to Liam Manning, who played and coached under Klug in the Town academy, having taken over as manager at Carrow Road.

Photo: Action Images



itfcjoe added 15:40 - Jun 24

Sad day for the club 9

Cookieboy added 15:41 - Jun 24

Why let him go when he has no club to go to ???? Great servant to the Town 0

Portman_Pie added 15:41 - Jun 24

End of an era. What a shame.... 3

tetchris added 15:48 - Jun 24

Looks like the club is looking to overhaul the back room and academy staff. New training facilities being built, club going for cat 1 academy status. He’s 64 and probably his best days are behind him. There hasn’t been that many decent players coming through the academy for a while so I think his best days are behind him. Great servant to the club, but the club is moving on from the ME era and Ashton and McKenna (who we assume is now staying at the club) have decided to let him go and hopefully we have someone lined up to take over 2

JonDouglas4Ballondor added 15:48 - Jun 24

A lot of people are blinded by nostaliga. Our youth development is poor. 1

Magic8 added 15:51 - Jun 24

Cookieboy....it was his decision to go....the Budgies were after him anyway...and we are clearly reorganising our staff...we wish him well..he owes us nothing..thank you BK. 2

blues1 added 15:51 - Jun 24

Cookieboy. If he wants to go, the club can hardly stop him can they?



Of course its sad when a long term member of the staff leaves, and I'm sure we all,wish him well. But let's be honest, how many players have come through our academy to become regular 1st team players, in the past 10 years. Probably only Woolfie. And no, im not suggesting for a minute that that is all down to him. Will be several factors . So maybe a new face will help with that. Of course,that should also become easier when we attain category1 for the academy. 1

johnwarksshorts added 15:59 - Jun 24

All the best BK in whatever role you pursue. Very loyal servant to ITFC. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:03 - Jun 24

Legend but perhaps time, Klug helped produced some of our best young players but over recent years the talent comming through hasn't made much of a dent in the 1st team. Even those that did were during somw of our darkest days. Probably hamstrung by a lack of investment for a long time and no doubt he has been a big part of the club for many many years. A great deal of thanks is owed to him but fresh ideas are due I think and whilst I'd hate to see him rock up to the carrot farm there is no doubt he should leave with nothing but thanks and gratitude. 1

jas0999 added 16:33 - Jun 24

Great servant of the club. Wish him all the very best for the future. 0

