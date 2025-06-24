O'Shea Signs New Deal
Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 16:00
Town centre-half Dara O’Shea has committed his future to the Blues, signing a new contract which runs to the summer of 2030.
The 26-year-old, who had been targeted by Premier League clubs this summer with former side Burnley, Leeds and Wolves all linked, was one of Town’s top performers during 2024/25, picking up a Player of the Year award at the End-of-Season Dinner and finishing third for the supporters’ gong.
The Republic of Ireland international, who captained the Blues when Sam Morsy wasn’t in the XI, joined the club in August last year from the Clarets following their relegation for an initial £12 million plus potentially a further £3 million in add-ons.
“I’m really happy and very proud to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town,” said O’Shea, whose previous deal ran to the end of June 2029.
“We learned a lot last season and that will be really important for us going forward. I’m glad to have signed this new contract and I am ready to get to work again in pre-season.
“There are good characters and good human beings at this club and I want to help deliver success again and help the club get back into the Premier League. This is a massive club but it can continue to grow and I’m excited.”
Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We’re delighted Dara has further committed his future to the club.
“He has been an important figure for us since his arrival last summer, putting in consistently good performances on the pitch while also bringing character and leadership to the group off it.
“He has real experience, despite still being relatively young for a central defender, and we believe he has the ability to further improve in the years to come.
“We’re excited to now be working with him for an extended period as we continue to prepare for the season ahead.”
The Dubliner committing his future to the club is a big boost for the Blues’ central defensive department following the exit of free agent Cameron Burgess, who joined Swansea City earlier in the month.
Photo: ITFC
