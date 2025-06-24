O'Shea Signs New Deal

Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 16:00 Town centre-half Dara O’Shea has committed his future to the Blues, signing a new contract which runs to the summer of 2030. The 26-year-old, who had been targeted by Premier League clubs this summer with former side Burnley, Leeds and Wolves all linked, was one of Town’s top performers during 2024/25, picking up a Player of the Year award at the End-of-Season Dinner and finishing third for the supporters’ gong. The Republic of Ireland international, who captained the Blues when Sam Morsy wasn’t in the XI, joined the club in August last year from the Clarets following their relegation for an initial £12 million plus potentially a further £3 million in add-ons. “I’m really happy and very proud to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town,” said O’Shea, whose previous deal ran to the end of June 2029. “We learned a lot last season and that will be really important for us going forward. I’m glad to have signed this new contract and I am ready to get to work again in pre-season. “There are good characters and good human beings at this club and I want to help deliver success again and help the club get back into the Premier League. This is a massive club but it can continue to grow and I’m excited.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We’re delighted Dara has further committed his future to the club. “He has been an important figure for us since his arrival last summer, putting in consistently good performances on the pitch while also bringing character and leadership to the group off it. “He has real experience, despite still being relatively young for a central defender, and we believe he has the ability to further improve in the years to come. “We’re excited to now be working with him for an extended period as we continue to prepare for the season ahead.” The Dubliner committing his future to the club is a big boost for the Blues’ central defensive department following the exit of free agent Cameron Burgess, who joined Swansea City earlier in the month.

Photo: ITFC



Bazza8564 added 16:03 - Jun 24

I do hope all the doubters who said we would be selling "everybody" and it would all fall apart will post an apology below......



Terrific news this, will be captain this season I believe 8

muccletonjoe added 16:06 - Jun 24

Good news ! 6

Mariner1974 added 16:10 - Jun 24

Yeh tidy that! Big fan of Woolfie and was on the fence for a while with O'Shea as I thought Woolfie deserved his chance to start games in the Prem, but O'Shea's pace and positioning real shone through last season. Just need to get Greaves up to the same level, and give Woolfie plenty of game time as well, and we can hopefully build more understanding between the pairings. Very much hoping Axel joins the party to sign on the dotted line. 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 16:10 - Jun 24

A great statement of intent from the club that no one is for sale unless WE want to do business. Personally my player of the year last year. May shut up the minority of doom mongerers on here but doubt it. COYB’s 2

dusth added 16:11 - Jun 24

Excellent news. Hopefully a knock on effect from this. 3

johnwarksshorts added 16:15 - Jun 24

Great news. 1

VanDusen added 16:15 - Jun 24

Great stuff. Excellent player. That's made up a bit for losing Burgess, as if we'd lost O'Shea too then we would be in probs. He will be full-time captain well before the end of this contract I'm sure, and suspect that may be part of the deal. 3

Dissboyitfc added 16:16 - Jun 24

This is good news! He’s gonna be captain! 3

shadoof1016 added 16:24 - Jun 24

Massive signing and shows intent of the future. Thank you Dara and good luck. 2

ITFCSG added 16:25 - Jun 24

Relegated thrice now with us, Burnley and WBA. I guess no newly promoted or lower Prem club dares to take the risk of signing him this time! -1

virginblue added 16:34 - Jun 24

I see the trolls still find a way to turn this into a negative. 0

Linkboy13 added 16:36 - Jun 24

Very good news one of the few success stories last season. I don't think fans take into consideration players have wives and families who might be well settled into our lovely area i know for a fact Sam Morsy loves the area. Tuanzebe isn't going to stay fit for any length of time if he does decide to stay so i would like to see a right back signed this is a area that hasn't really been settled for a while now Tuanzebe would be excellent cover at right back and central defence. Im a big fan of Sam Morsy but feel he will be playing more of a bit part next season so a midfielder or two will be required but of course a lot depends on who will be departing Hutchinson looks near certain to be moving on. 0

