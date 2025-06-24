Six Clubs Eyeing Hutchinson - Report
Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 17:40
Everton, Brentford, West Ham, Fulham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all reported to be eyeing Blues forward Omari Hutchinson.
The 21-year-old has done his reputation no harm with his displays at the U21 European Championship in Slovakia, helping England to a semi-final against the Netherlands in Bratislava on Wednesday evening.
According to a rather speculative piece in the Daily Mail, those performances have attracted the interest of the Toffees, who are said to see him as a target, while the Bees, Hammers and Cottagers and Bundesliga pair Dortmund and Leipzig are all monitoring the one-time Arsenal academy youngster’s progress.
Town, who earlier today secured key defender Dara O’Shea on a long-term deal, will want to keep hold of Hutchinson, who signed on a permanent basis from Chelsea last summer for a club record initial £20 million plus a further £2.5 million in top-ups.
However, the matter may be taken out of their hands if a club - and whether there is anything in the clubs currently linked it seems likely there will be those interested this summer - matches the £35 million relegation release clause included in the five-year deal the Redhill-born attacker signed last summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
