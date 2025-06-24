Six Clubs Eyeing Hutchinson - Report

Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 17:40 Everton, Brentford, West Ham, Fulham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all reported to be eyeing Blues forward Omari Hutchinson. The 21-year-old has done his reputation no harm with his displays at the U21 European Championship in Slovakia, helping England to a semi-final against the Netherlands in Bratislava on Wednesday evening. According to a rather speculative piece in the Daily Mail, those performances have attracted the interest of the Toffees, who are said to see him as a target, while the Bees, Hammers and Cottagers and Bundesliga pair Dortmund and Leipzig are all monitoring the one-time Arsenal academy youngster’s progress. Town, who earlier today secured key defender Dara O’Shea on a long-term deal, will want to keep hold of Hutchinson, who signed on a permanent basis from Chelsea last summer for a club record initial £20 million plus a further £2.5 million in top-ups. However, the matter may be taken out of their hands if a club - and whether there is anything in the clubs currently linked it seems likely there will be those interested this summer - matches the £35 million relegation release clause included in the five-year deal the Redhill-born attacker signed last summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



Dissboyitfc added 17:51 - Jun 24

Personally I don’t think he covered himself in glory in the premier league, a few good games but more often than not he looked a little out of his depth, which is understandable as he is very young but he needs more games with us! -2

Karlosfandangal added 17:51 - Jun 24

Cant see him going…..maybe Jan window if things are not going well………..would not be surprised to see a new contract offered if he is happy to stay at Town 0

jas0999 added 17:55 - Jun 24

If someone meets the £35 M he will go. If someone does match it, it would be an excellent fee for a player with potential, but who struggled in the PL. fitness a key issue. Would like him to stay as it would be yet Another player we would need to replace. He would be exceptional at championship level! 1

gosblue added 17:58 - Jun 24

Loan overseas would be a great move for all parties 0

runningout added 17:59 - Jun 24

too good for West Ham 0

itfcskayman added 18:06 - Jun 24

I would be surprised if he stayed 0

MK1 added 18:07 - Jun 24

If we get a bid of £35M, then that is going to be very hard to turn down. We are well covered with Ogbene, Philogene & Burns all worthy of a starting place. Don't want him to go, but at least we have quality to come in. 0

