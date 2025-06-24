O'Shea: I've Enjoyed Every Minute of It

Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 19:24 Central defender Dara O’Shea says he’s enjoyed every minute of his time at Portman Road, the Republic of Ireland international having put pen to paper on a new five-year deal earlier today. The 26-year-old joined the club in August last year from Burnley following their relegation for an initial £12 million plus potentially a further £3 million in add-ons. Despite interest from Premier League clubs since the end of the season, the Clarets, Leeds and Wolves were reportedly all keen, O’Shea has opted to extend his contract for another year to the summer of 2030. “I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club and I think everybody close to me knows that, so I think for me to commit my future longer to Ipswich is great for me and my family,” he told TownTV having taken time out from his holiday in Portugal. Despite his first campaign with the Blues having ended in relegation from the Premier League, O’Shea believes the experience will ultimately benefit the squad. “Everyone at the club is disappointed by how we finished the season and how we didn’t get our main goal, which was to stay in the Premier League,” he reflected. “But the amount of learning and lessons we’ve gained from that season are going to be great for us going forward. “Such a young group at the club and a group that’s willing to learn and is a humble group, too.

“I think everything that’s happened to us last season is going to put us in a better place going forward. “For me myself, I really enjoyed every moment we had on the pitch last season and I’m just looking forward to getting that success going again and having a successful season.” The Dubliner, who along with the other players who were on international duty earlier this month will join pre-season training late with most of the squad returning to Playford Road next week, admits he knew little about the Blues or the town when he moved to Suffolk last year. “I came to the club not really knowing much about it, but learnt very quickly how big a club it was and how important it is to the community, which I think is amazing,” he said. “You feel that from living in Ipswich, you understand the love for the club that people have from passing them by in the street and seeing how proud they are of the club, and it’s nice interacting with them. “How great the [Ipswich Town] Foundation is as well. It says a lot about the club when the foundation’s that big and is backed that much by the club. “It’s a club that’s got good people in it and I’ve loved it. Everyone’s taken to me really well and I’ve taken to them, too. I think it’s quite fitting that I’ve signed the new contract, I think it’s great for all parties and it’s just exciting, to be honest. “I’m glad to have it done, I’m heading into pre-season with nothing looming over me and a clear, fresh mind and I’m ready to hit the ground.” The people at the club were a big reason behind his decision to extend his stay at Portman Road, not least manager Kieran McKenna. “There’s not one single person I can pick out, but obviously the main one is the gaffer and how good he’s been and how much I’m learning from him,” he continued. “I’ve learnt so much in such a short space of time, so I’m really eager to learn more from him. “Obviously my teammates, too. Grateful to them for showing me love and making me want to stay and making me feel part of the community and part of the family. “To [chief operating officer] Luke [Werhun] and [chairman and CEO] Mark [Ashton] for rewarding me with this new contract from the club. It’s nice to have good people around you and to like them back too.” Regarding his teammates, he added: “When I walked into that changing room, it’s the first time I’ve been part of a group where I’ve felt like it was so good, and it was. “Coming into a successful team is always a bit daunting because you’re afraid there might be cliques there and it might be hard to integrate but I think it shows the characters that are in there how quickly I integrated myself into the group. “Just amazing people and I’m just really looking forward to next season and hopefully having a great season with them again, and getting the club back to where it belongs.” Asked for a message to the fans ahead of the Championship campaign ahead, O’Shea said: “First of all, I’m really excited to be staying here at this club, I’ve enjoyed every minute since I walked through the door. I’m looking forward to having some successful moments and kicking on. “I think this club is a massive club and there’s big room for it to grow, too, which is really exciting. “I’m just looking forward to playing at Portman Road week-in, week-out again and having the backing and following of them, and hopefully we can give back what they want from us, too.”

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 19:33 - Jun 24

There speaks the next Club captain...... 1

Dissboyitfc added 19:40 - Jun 24

Very promising to read this! Not all doom and gloom as some have implied! 0

