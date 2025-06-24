Academy Forward Adebayo Signs First Pro Deal

Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 21:08

Academy forward Afi Adebayo has signed his first professional contract with the Blues.

The 18-year-old was one of the eight young players offered pro deals at the end of the season, one of four second-year scholars along with Fraser Heard and Jamie Mauge, who have already put pen to paper, and Josh Lewis.

“Happy to sign my first professional contract,” Adebayo, who went to school in Southend, wrote on Instagram.

A former Republic of Ireland U16 international, Adebayo was a regular in the Town U21s in the second half of the season having started the campaign featuring for the U18s.





Photo: Instagram