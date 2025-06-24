Thomas in Jamaica Squad For England Friendly

Tuesday, 24th Jun 2025 21:16 Ipswich Town Women’s striker Natasha Thomas has been named in the Jamaica squad for their friendly against England at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Sunday. Thomas became the first Town Women’s player to win a senior international cap when she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz as a sub in their 3-0 defeat in France in October last year. The 29-year-old won her second cap and made her first start in the 4-0 defeat to the US in St Louis earlier this month. Thomas, the Blues’ all-time record appearance-maker and top scorer, qualifies for Jamaica via her grandparents.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



trevski_s added 21:59 - Jun 24

Well done Natasha, you deserve that spot and hopefully first goal will come soon. Hopefully now the women are in the WSL2, more of them will get a call up 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments