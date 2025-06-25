Hutchinson and England U21s Face Dutch in Euros Semi-Final

Wednesday, 25th Jun 2025 09:57

Blues forward Omari Hutchinson and his England U21s teammates take on the Netherlands in Bratislava for a place in the European Championship final this evening (KO 5pm, Channel 4).

The Young Lions beat tournament favourites Spain 3-1 in their quarter-final on Saturday having finished second in their group behind Germany.

The Dutch, who also finished second in their group, defeated Portugal 1-0 in their quarter-final, despite playing with 10 men for 69 minutes.

Hutchinson, 21, whose displays at the competition have reportedly attracted the attention of a number of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, has started three games at the Euros and came on as a sub in the other, taking his caps total to eight without adding to his two goals for Lee Carsley’s side.

Germany face France in the other semi-final in Kosice at 8pm this evening.

England U21s: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).





Photo: IMAGO/Beautiful Sports via Reuters Connect