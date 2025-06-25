Town Linked With US International Striker Agyemang

Wednesday, 25th Jun 2025 10:21 Town are reportedly showing interest in US international striker Patrick Agyemang, who is currently with MLS side Charlotte FC. According to Give Me Sport, the Blues and Derby County are both working on deals to sign the 24-year-old along with Belgian side Genk also said to be keen, Luton Town having made an unsuccessful bid in January. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano had previously reported that the Rams are closing in on a deal, but it’s believed no agreement has yet been reached with either club or player over a move with Charlotte under no pressure to sell. Hartford-born Agyemang is 6ft 4in tall and has played all his club football in the US, with the Eastern Connecticut Warriors and Rhode Island Rams in the college system, then Western Mass Pioneers, Charlotte and Crown Legacy (loan) in the senior game. This season, Agyemang, who is currently with the US squad at the Gold Cup, has bagged eight goals and two assists with Charlotte in 1,362 minutes in all competitions. For the US national team, he has netted five times in nine matches having made his debut in January. A new number nine is among Town’s priorities this summer with Liam Delap having joined Chelsea earlier this month for £30 million and with the Blues wanting competition for George Hirst.

Photo: Ismael Sanchez Garcia/ Eyepix Group



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 10:43 - Jun 25

There seems to be a familiar pattern emerging again thus summer. Linked to strikers, but never seemingly to get it over the line. I hope this isn't going to a repeat of that again. We need a proven striker with physicality. Not easy to find, or cheap and everyone else is after him. 0

Texaco73 added 11:00 - Jun 25

Are goalkeepers not allowed to move in the MLS? 0

blues1 added 11:01 - Jun 25

ArnieM. And what other strikers have we been linked with this summer so far. Only the 3rd I can think of, and all just links as,far as I can see. We should all know by now, the waythe club works. We rarely know who we're actually after until a deal gets close to completion. When thd club then release the details. 1

boroughblue added 11:05 - Jun 25

ArnieM - very strange thing to say about the window at the end of June. 0

Nutkins_Return added 11:09 - Jun 25

Arnie, what are you on about? We've had great success nearly every transfer window signing strikers. Last Jan was the only one we struggled and basically wasn't required in the end as Delap and Hirst stayed fit.We just sold one for twice the money (and would have been more of not relegated) who we got last summer. In recent windows we have signed Hirst, Moore, Al Hamadi Delap etc as well as 30+ goals in Szmodics. Window only recently opened. My bet is it will follow the normal pattern where we do get a good one!!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments