Town Linked With US International Striker Agyemang
Wednesday, 25th Jun 2025 10:21
Town are reportedly showing interest in US international striker Patrick Agyemang, who is currently with MLS side Charlotte FC.
According to Give Me Sport, the Blues and Derby County are both working on deals to sign the 24-year-old along with Belgian side Genk also said to be keen, Luton Town having made an unsuccessful bid in January.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano had previously reported that the Rams are closing in on a deal, but it’s believed no agreement has yet been reached with either club or player over a move with Charlotte under no pressure to sell.
Hartford-born Agyemang is 6ft 4in tall and has played all his club football in the US, with the Eastern Connecticut Warriors and Rhode Island Rams in the college system, then Western Mass Pioneers, Charlotte and Crown Legacy (loan) in the senior game.
This season, Agyemang, who is currently with the US squad at the Gold Cup, has bagged eight goals and two assists with Charlotte in 1,362 minutes in all competitions.
For the US national team, he has netted five times in nine matches having made his debut in January.
A new number nine is among Town’s priorities this summer with Liam Delap having joined Chelsea earlier this month for £30 million and with the Blues wanting competition for George Hirst.
Photo: Ismael Sanchez Garcia/ Eyepix Group
