Town to Learn Championship Fixtures on Thursday

Wednesday, 25th Jun 2025 10:50 Town will learn their Championship fixtures for the 2025/26 season at midday on Thursday when they will be available on TWTD. Fixture Release Day will also incorporate the draws for round one of the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy group stage with both taking place live on Sky Sports News, the former at 4.30pm and latter earlier at 2.30pm. Town will be involved in the first round of the Carabao Cup, which has added a preliminary round due to nine Premier League clubs taking part in European competition in order for there to be the correct number of teams from the third round stage when they enter. The situation also means all last season’s relegated top-flight clubs will be involved from the first round, which is not usually the case. Promoted National League sides Barnet and Oldham Athletic will face last season’s two lowest not relegated finishers in League Two, Newport County and Accrington Stanley respectively, in the preliminary round, which like the first round proper is regionalised on a north/south basis.

Photo: REUTERS/Tony O Brien



