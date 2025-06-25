Trabzonspor Pull Out of Tuanzebe Deal

Wednesday, 25th Jun 2025 11:50

Turkish side Trabzonspor are reported to have ended their interest in free agent Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe.

On Tuesday of last week, the Süper Lig side’s president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed his club’s interest in the 27-year-old, whose Town contract is up at the end of the month.

But two days later, it was reported that the DR Congo international’s injury record was a concern and that should the move progress, Trabzonspor would give him a more than usually rigorous medical.

Now, according to 61Saat, they have pulled out of the move, which they say was close to being finalised, with his fitness situation and the player’s apparent reluctance having been given time to make his his mind regarding the switch cited as the reasons behind their volte-face. Instead, they are said to have turned their attention to Estoril’s Wagner Pina.

The news will be greeted with relief by Town fans keen to keep Tuanzebe at Portman Road, the former Manchester United man having been a key player over the past two seasons, despite injury sidelining him for a fair chunk of 2024/25.

Tuanzebe made 20 Premier League starts and two sub appearances for the Blues having suffered a freak hand injury and hamstring issues over the course of the campaign.





Photo: TWTD

Clemcc added 11:54 - Jun 25

If Trabzonspor looking elsewhere, should we also have a Quick look at their alternative too?? half the scouting done lol -2

bobble added 12:01 - Jun 25

Handy part timer..should be paid per game -2

trncbluearmy added 12:01 - Jun 25

Never going there anyway 1

Welshblue72 added 12:05 - Jun 25

If move was close to being confirmed we shouldn’t offer him a new contract. Obviously we’ll be second choice for him now

Look elsewhere I say. 0

Jas1980 added 12:11 - Jun 25

he's clearly looking at better options, let him go we don't need players who don't want to be here, see ya -1

BluJu added 12:11 - Jun 25

Weslhblue72... did you miss the "the player’s apparent reluctance" bit?



He may want to stay with Town, but would be daft not to explore other options anyway should that not happen - who knows. 3

Welshblue72 added 12:14 - Jun 25

Bluju I actually did my bad.

I like the player but only want people who want to be here. If he signs I’ll still support him as in previous seasons 1

hammo56 added 12:44 - Jun 25

Due to the number of games he missed last season I think we should also be looking elsewhere before offering hom another contract. 0