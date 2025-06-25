Trabzonspor Pull Out of Tuanzebe Deal
Wednesday, 25th Jun 2025 11:50
Turkish side Trabzonspor are reported to have ended their interest in free agent Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe.
On Tuesday of last week, the Süper Lig side’s president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed his club’s interest in the 27-year-old, whose Town contract is up at the end of the month.
But two days later, it was reported that the DR Congo international’s injury record was a concern and that should the move progress, Trabzonspor would give him a more than usually rigorous medical.
Now, according to 61Saat, they have pulled out of the move, which they say was close to being finalised, with his fitness situation and the player’s apparent reluctance having been given time to make his his mind regarding the switch cited as the reasons behind their volte-face. Instead, they are said to have turned their attention to Estoril’s Wagner Pina.
The news will be greeted with relief by Town fans keen to keep Tuanzebe at Portman Road, the former Manchester United man having been a key player over the past two seasons, despite injury sidelining him for a fair chunk of 2024/25.
Tuanzebe made 20 Premier League starts and two sub appearances for the Blues having suffered a freak hand injury and hamstring issues over the course of the campaign.
