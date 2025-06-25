Hutchinson and England U21s Beat Dutch to Reach Euros Final
Wednesday, 25th Jun 2025 18:57
Blues forward Omari Hutchinson again impressed as the England U21s beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Bratislava to reach the final of the European Championship.
England, the current reigning champions from the tournament in 2023, will face the winners of tonight’s semi-final between Germany and France on Saturday.
Hutchinson, again starting and operating on the left, created a chance in the third minute, cutting across from the left to Harvey Elliott, whose shot was saved by the Dutch keeper Robin Roefs’s foot.
On 12, another Hutchinson run down the left led eventually to another Elliott chance, the keeper, who plays for NEC in the Eredivisie, again doing well to block.
The 21-year-old, who was winning his ninth U21s cap, was less influential later in the half with the Dutch more involved as an attacking force but with chances rare at both ends.
However, the Netherlands made a switch at the break, Neraysho Kasanwirjo of Rangers, the defender who had been given a tough half by Hutchinson, making way for AZ Alkmaar’s Wouter Goes.
The Young Lions took the lead on 62 through Harvey Elliott, Hutchinson deftly stepping out of the path of Elliot Anderson’s pass through to the Liverpool man.
Four minutes later, the Town attacker cut in from the left and hit a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle.
The Dutch levelled on 72 when sub Noah Ohio brilliantly and inventively netted with his first touch, seizing on a slip from defender Charlie Cresswell before hitting a first-time effort from 30 yards past advanced Young Lions keeper James Beadle.
The tiring Hutchinson was replaced on 78 and five minutes from time England restored their lead. Elliott brought the ball inside from the right and was allowed the space just outside the area to hit a low shot past Roefs.
Lee Carsley’s side saw out the remaining minutes with little concern to secure their place in the final.
Hutchinson will become the third Town player to feature for the England U21s in a European Championship final.
Steve McCall played both legs of the 5-4 win against Germany on aggregate in 1982, alongside future Town forward and coach Paul Goddard - a scorer in the 3-2 second leg defeat in Bremen - while Mich D’Avray came on as an 18th-minute substitute in the second leg of the 3-0 on-aggregate victory over Spain in Seville two years later.
Photo: Pro Shots/Sipa USA
