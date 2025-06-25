Hutchinson and England U21s Beat Dutch to Reach Euros Final

Wednesday, 25th Jun 2025 18:57 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson again impressed as the England U21s beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Bratislava to reach the final of the European Championship. England, the current reigning champions from the tournament in 2023, will face the winners of tonight’s semi-final between Germany and France on Saturday. Hutchinson, again starting and operating on the left, created a chance in the third minute, cutting across from the left to Harvey Elliott, whose shot was saved by the Dutch keeper Robin Roefs’s foot. On 12, another Hutchinson run down the left led eventually to another Elliott chance, the keeper, who plays for NEC in the Eredivisie, again doing well to block. The 21-year-old, who was winning his ninth U21s cap, was less influential later in the half with the Dutch more involved as an attacking force but with chances rare at both ends. However, the Netherlands made a switch at the break, Neraysho Kasanwirjo of Rangers, the defender who had been given a tough half by Hutchinson, making way for AZ Alkmaar’s Wouter Goes. The Young Lions took the lead on 62 through Harvey Elliott, Hutchinson deftly stepping out of the path of Elliot Anderson’s pass through to the Liverpool man. Four minutes later, the Town attacker cut in from the left and hit a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle. The Dutch levelled on 72 when sub Noah Ohio brilliantly and inventively netted with his first touch, seizing on a slip from defender Charlie Cresswell before hitting a first-time effort from 30 yards past advanced Young Lions keeper James Beadle. The tiring Hutchinson was replaced on 78 and five minutes from time England restored their lead. Elliott brought the ball inside from the right and was allowed the space just outside the area to hit a low shot past Roefs. Lee Carsley’s side saw out the remaining minutes with little concern to secure their place in the final. Hutchinson will become the third Town player to feature for the England U21s in a European Championship final. Steve McCall played both legs of the 5-4 win against Germany on aggregate in 1982, alongside future Town forward and coach Paul Goddard - a scorer in the 3-2 second leg defeat in Bremen - while Mich D’Avray came on as an 18th-minute substitute in the second leg of the 3-0 on-aggregate victory over Spain in Seville two years later.

Photo: Pro Shots/Sipa USA



dangerous30 added 18:58 - Jun 25

Was a good game and congratulations England U21 1

Dissboyitfc added 19:02 - Jun 25

Cracking goals! Come on England! 1

Linkboy13 added 19:23 - Jun 25

Pleased for Hutch dissappointed he won't be with us next season. 0

GSH71 added 19:27 - Jun 25

He’s playing well to get himself in the shop window shame he didn’t play that well when in the premiership just gone 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:48 - Jun 25

Might just be worth remembering, that in general, and with some exceptions, these are not regular Premier League quality players or similar, that sides are fielding. Performances have to be judged with that in mind.



Certainly some promising young players out there for a number of sides, but you can bet some will never really make it to the big time, just a select few.



Personally, I've thoroughly enjoyed watching the under 19 tournament. Two extraordinary matches in the space of six days, great almost mind boggling entertainment. As those of you have watched the two games I'm refering to, will I'm sure agree. 0

brian_a_mul added 20:15 - Jun 25

Big difference between u21 internationals and the Premier League.



Great if he can bring the u21 winners medal back to PR and bring that winning mentality for the start of the new season!

The germans have 6'6" striker that looks a real handful. Sign him up!

0

ArnieM added 20:18 - Jun 25

Looking like England vs the old enemy again isn't it.... 0

