Ipswich Town Fixtures 2025/26
Thursday, 26th Jun 2025 12:01
Ipswich Town's fixtures for 2025/26
|Fri Aug 8
|Birmingham City
|(A)
|Wed Aug 13
|Carabao Cup One
|Sat Aug 16
|Southampton
|(H)
|Sat Aug 23
|Preston North End
|(A)
|Wed Aug 27
|Carabao Cup Two
|Sat Aug 30
|Derby County
|(H)
|
|Sat Sep 6
|International Date
|Sat Sep 13
|Sheffield United
|(H)
|Wed Sep 17
|Carabao Cup Three
|Sat Sep 20
|Blackburn Rovers
|(A)
|Wed Sep 24
|Carabao Cup Three
|Sat Sep 27
|Portsmouth
|(H)
|Tue Sep 30
|Bristol City
|(A)
|
|Sat Oct 4
|Norwich City
|(H)
|Sat Oct 11
|International Date
|Sat Oct 18
|Middlesbrough
|(A)
|Tue Oct 21
|Charlton Athletic
|(H)
|Sat Oct 25
|West Bromwich Albion
|(H)
|Wed Oct 29
|Carabao Cup Four
|
|Sat Nov 1
|Queens Park Rangers
|(A)>
|Emirates FA Cup 1
|Tue Nov 4
|Watford
|(H)
|Sat Nov 8
|Swansea City
|(A)
|Sat Nov 15
|International Date
|Sat Nov 22
|Wrexham
|(H)
|Tue Nov 25
|Hull City
|(A)
|Sat Nov 29
|Oxford United
|(A)
|
|Sat Dec 6
|Coventry City
|(H)
|Emirates FA Cup 2
|Wed Dec 10
|Stoke City
|(H)
|Sat Dec 13
|Leicester City
|(A)
|Wed Dec 17
|Carabao Cup Five
|Sat Dec 20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|(H)
|Fri Dec 26
|Millwall
|(A)
|Mon Dec 29
|Coventry City
|(A)
|
|Thu Jan 1
|Oxford United
|(H)
|Sun Jan 4
|Portsmouth
|(A)
|Sat Jan 10
|Emirates FA Cup 3
|Wed Jan 14
|Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)
|Sat Jan 17
|Blackburn Rovers
|(H)
|Tue Jan 20
|Bristol City
|(H)
|Sat Jan 24
|Sheffield United
|(A)
|Sat Jan 31
|Preston North End
|(H)
|
|Wed Feb 4
|Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)
|Sat Feb 7
|Derby County
|(A)
|Sat Feb 14
|Hull City
|(H)
|Emirates FA Cup 4
|Sat Feb 21
|Wrexham
|(A)
|Tue Feb 24
|Watford
|(A)
|Sat Feb 28
|Swansea City
|(H)
|
|Sat Mar 7
|Leicester City
|(H)
|Emirates FA Cup 5
|Tue Mar 10
|Stoke City
|(A)
|Sat Mar 14 S
|heffield Wednesday
|(A)
|Sat Mar 21
|Millwall
|(H)
|Sun Mar 22
|Carabao Cup Final
|Sat Mar 28
|International Date
|
|Fri Apr 3
|Southampton
|(A)
|Sat Apr 4
|Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final
|Mon Apr 6
|Birmingham City
|(H)
|Sat Apr 11
|Norwich City
|(A)
|Sat Apr 18
|Middlesbrough
|(H)
|Wed Apr 22
|Charlton Athletic
|(A)
|Sat Apr 25
|West Bromwich Albion
|(A)
|
|Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
|
|Sat May 2
|Queens Park Rangers
|(H)
|Sat May 16
|Emirates FA Cup Final
|flykickingbybgunn added 12:09 - Jun 26
Grim run in with Saints, Budgies, Charlton and West Brom away.
Hopefully it will all be sorted by then.
|BangaloreBlues added 12:16 - Jun 26
Is it me or does every game look difficult!
Can't wait for 4th October!
|EuanTown added 12:17 - Jun 26
So our shortest gap in playing a team home and away is Oxford and longest is Birmingham.
|Cavendish_Blue added 12:17 - Jun 26
Does anybody have or still use that link that used to add all fixtures to your(android) calender please?
|NITFC added 12:22 - Jun 26
Presumably some of the early fixtures could still change for TV ?
|Ryorry added 12:23 - Jun 26
Bit of a shock to realise how much I dislike almost every other club in this league!
I suspect we'll find it tougher than most think (but hope I'm wrong).
|Unhinged_dynamo added 12:31 - Jun 26
Would be quite nice to win the league on the 11th of April (although no doubt itl be the 12th)
|EuanTown added 12:34 - Jun 26
Also at least we finish early in may so we have a long period between promotion to the prem and starting there.
|mason76 added 12:35 - Jun 26
heffield Wednesday away will be a tough match!!
|Tommyc added 12:46 - Jun 26
Stoke away on a Tuesday Night
