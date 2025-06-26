Ipswich Town Fixtures 2025/26

Thursday, 26th Jun 2025 12:01 Ipswich Town's fixtures for 2025/26 Fri Aug 8 Birmingham City (A) Wed Aug 13 Carabao Cup One Sat Aug 16 Southampton (H) Sat Aug 23 Preston North End (A) Wed Aug 27 Carabao Cup Two Sat Aug 30 Derby County (H) Sat Sep 6 International Date Sat Sep 13 Sheffield United (H) Wed Sep 17 Carabao Cup Three Sat Sep 20 Blackburn Rovers (A) Wed Sep 24 Carabao Cup Three Sat Sep 27 Portsmouth (H) Tue Sep 30 Bristol City (A) Sat Oct 4 Norwich City (H) Sat Oct 11 International Date Sat Oct 18 Middlesbrough (A) Tue Oct 21 Charlton Athletic (H) Sat Oct 25 West Bromwich Albion (H) Wed Oct 29 Carabao Cup Four Sat Nov 1 Queens Park Rangers (A)> Emirates FA Cup 1 Tue Nov 4 Watford (H) Sat Nov 8 Swansea City (A) Sat Nov 15 International Date Sat Nov 22 Wrexham (H) Tue Nov 25 Hull City (A) Sat Nov 29 Oxford United (A) Sat Dec 6 Coventry City (H) Emirates FA Cup 2 Wed Dec 10 Stoke City (H) Sat Dec 13 Leicester City (A) Wed Dec 17 Carabao Cup Five Sat Dec 20 Sheffield Wednesday (H) Fri Dec 26 Millwall (A) Mon Dec 29 Coventry City (A) Thu Jan 1 Oxford United (H) Sun Jan 4 Portsmouth (A) Sat Jan 10 Emirates FA Cup 3 Wed Jan 14 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1) Sat Jan 17 Blackburn Rovers (H) Tue Jan 20 Bristol City (H) Sat Jan 24 Sheffield United (A) Sat Jan 31 Preston North End (H) Wed Feb 4 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2) Sat Feb 7 Derby County (A) Sat Feb 14 Hull City (H) Emirates FA Cup 4 Sat Feb 21 Wrexham (A) Tue Feb 24 Watford (A) Sat Feb 28 Swansea City (H) Sat Mar 7 Leicester City (H) Emirates FA Cup 5 Tue Mar 10 Stoke City (A) Sat Mar 14 S heffield Wednesday (A) Sat Mar 21 Millwall (H) Sun Mar 22 Carabao Cup Final Sat Mar 28 International Date Fri Apr 3 Southampton (A) Sat Apr 4 Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final Mon Apr 6 Birmingham City (H) Sat Apr 11 Norwich City (A) Sat Apr 18 Middlesbrough (H) Wed Apr 22 Charlton Athletic (A) Sat Apr 25 West Bromwich Albion (A) Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Sat May 2 Queens Park Rangers (H) Sat May 16 Emirates FA Cup Final

Photo: Action Images



flykickingbybgunn added 12:09 - Jun 26

Grim run in with Saints, Budgies, Charlton and West Brom away.

Hopefully it will all be sorted by then. 0

BangaloreBlues added 12:16 - Jun 26

Is it me or does every game look difficult!

Can't wait for 4th October! 2

EuanTown added 12:17 - Jun 26

So our shortest gap in playing a team home and away is Oxford and longest is Birmingham. 0

Cavendish_Blue added 12:17 - Jun 26

Does anybody have or still use that link that used to add all fixtures to your(android) calender please? 0

NITFC added 12:22 - Jun 26

Presumably some of the early fixtures could still change for TV ? 0

Ryorry added 12:23 - Jun 26

Bit of a shock to realise how much I dislike almost every other club in this league!



I suspect we'll find it tougher than most think (but hope I'm wrong). 0

Unhinged_dynamo added 12:31 - Jun 26

Would be quite nice to win the league on the 11th of April (although no doubt itl be the 12th) 0

EuanTown added 12:34 - Jun 26

Also at least we finish early in may so we have a long period between promotion to the prem and starting there. 0

mason76 added 12:35 - Jun 26

heffield Wednesday away will be a tough match!! 0

Tommyc added 12:46 - Jun 26

Stoke away on a Tuesday Night 0

