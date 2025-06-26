Town Ball 14 in Carabao Cup Draw

Thursday, 26th Jun 2025 11:40

Town are ball number 14 in the southern section of the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup, which takes place this afternoon.

The draw is live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm with the tie set for the midweek following the opening Championship game of the season.

The competition has an added preliminary round this year due to nine Premier League clubs taking part in European competition in order for there to be the correct number of teams from the third round stage when they enter.

The situation also means all last season’s relegated top-flight clubs will be involved from the first round, which is not usually the case.

Promoted National League sides Barnet and Oldham Athletic will face last season’s two lowest not relegated finishers in League Two, Newport County and Accrington Stanley respectively, in the preliminary round, which like the first round proper is regionalised on a north/south basis but not seeded.









Photo: Action Images