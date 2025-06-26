Town Drawn at Bromley in Carabao Cup

Town have been drawn away against Bromley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The tie, the first competitive game between the sides, will be played in midweek between the Birmingham City and Southampton Championship matches.

The League Two Ravens will be taking part in the competition for only the second time having been promoted into the EFL in 2024. Last season they were beaten in a home time in round one by AFC Wimbledon, 2-1, former Town striker Joe Pigott the scorer of the winning goal.

Coincidentally, the Dons then beat the Blues on penalties in the second round at Plough Lane.

Town central defender Luke Woolfenden had a spell on loan at Hayes Lane early in his career, while the Bromley squad includes former Blues academy defender Omar Sowunmi.





Photo: Action Images