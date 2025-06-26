Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Burnley Confirm Tuanzebe Signing
Thursday, 26th Jun 2025 21:12

Burnley have confirmed the free signing of Town defender Axel Tuanzebe.

News that the 27-year-old was undergoing a medical with the Clarets, who were promoted back to the Premier League in 2024/25, broke this afternoon, the DR Congo international having turned down a lucrative contract with Town, his current terms coming to an end on Monday.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the Burnley official website. “It became a very simple decision after speaking to the manager [Scott Parker] and the message was very clear, precise and straight to the point.

“It’s a new chapter for me, back in the vicinity of Manchester and home and I’m ready to continue my journey now at Burnley.”

Tuanzebe has been a key player for the Blues over the past two seasons and his exit is a blow, particularly with fellow free agent defender Cameron Burgess having moved on to Swansea City earlier this month.

Bunia-born Tuanzebe made 40 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring one goal, having signed on a free transfer after leaving Old Trafford in the summer of 2023.

Town issued a statement ahead of Burnley announcing the signing: “The club can confirm Axel Tuanzebe will depart at the end of his contract this summer. 

“The defender had been in discussions regarding a new deal but has now opted to pursue an opportunity elsewhere. 

“Axel made a total of 45 appearances during his two seasons at Portman Road, scoring once, and was part of the Town side which won promotion to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season. He departs with the club’s best wishes for the future.” 


Photo: Matchday Images



Marcus added 21:16 - Jun 26
I guess he wants another relegation struggle in a more familiar part of the world. Good luck. Hope he can break the promotion/relegation default
Blue_Heath added 21:19 - Jun 26
Give him 10 games before he's injured. Note to Burnley's finance team buy him a dishwasher.
cartman1972 added 21:20 - Jun 26
We'll pass him by at the end of next season and he'll be stuck on a contract this time . Can't say I'm overly bothered with this , poor venturing forward, injury prone and on a high salary.
