Burnley Confirm Tuanzebe Signing
Thursday, 26th Jun 2025 21:12
Burnley have confirmed the free signing of Town defender Axel Tuanzebe.
News that the 27-year-old was undergoing a medical with the Clarets, who were promoted back to the Premier League in 2024/25, broke this afternoon, the DR Congo international having turned down a lucrative contract with Town, his current terms coming to an end on Monday.
“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the Burnley official website. “It became a very simple decision after speaking to the manager [Scott Parker] and the message was very clear, precise and straight to the point.
“It’s a new chapter for me, back in the vicinity of Manchester and home and I’m ready to continue my journey now at Burnley.”
Tuanzebe has been a key player for the Blues over the past two seasons and his exit is a blow, particularly with fellow free agent defender Cameron Burgess having moved on to Swansea City earlier this month.
Bunia-born Tuanzebe made 40 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring one goal, having signed on a free transfer after leaving Old Trafford in the summer of 2023.
Town issued a statement ahead of Burnley announcing the signing: “The club can confirm Axel Tuanzebe will depart at the end of his contract this summer.
“The defender had been in discussions regarding a new deal but has now opted to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.
“Axel made a total of 45 appearances during his two seasons at Portman Road, scoring once, and was part of the Town side which won promotion to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season. He departs with the club’s best wishes for the future.”
Photo: Matchday Images
