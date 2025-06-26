Burnley Confirm Tuanzebe Signing

Thursday, 26th Jun 2025 21:12 Burnley have confirmed the free signing of Town defender Axel Tuanzebe. News that the 27-year-old was undergoing a medical with the Clarets, who were promoted back to the Premier League in 2024/25, broke this afternoon, the DR Congo international having turned down a lucrative contract with Town, his current terms coming to an end on Monday. “I’m delighted to be here,” he told the Burnley official website. “It became a very simple decision after speaking to the manager [Scott Parker] and the message was very clear, precise and straight to the point. “It’s a new chapter for me, back in the vicinity of Manchester and home and I’m ready to continue my journey now at Burnley.” Tuanzebe has been a key player for the Blues over the past two seasons and his exit is a blow, particularly with fellow free agent defender Cameron Burgess having moved on to Swansea City earlier this month. Bunia-born Tuanzebe made 40 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring one goal, having signed on a free transfer after leaving Old Trafford in the summer of 2023. Burnley Football Club are pleased to confirm the signing of defender Axel Tuanzebe, who will join the Club upon expiry of his contract at Ipswich Town on July 1st ✍️



Delighted to have you with us, Axel 🟣 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 26, 2025 Town issued a statement ahead of Burnley announcing the signing: “The club can confirm Axel Tuanzebe will depart at the end of his contract this summer. “The defender had been in discussions regarding a new deal but has now opted to pursue an opportunity elsewhere. “Axel made a total of 45 appearances during his two seasons at Portman Road, scoring once, and was part of the Town side which won promotion to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season. He departs with the club’s best wishes for the future.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Marcus added 21:16 - Jun 26

I guess he wants another relegation struggle in a more familiar part of the world. Good luck. Hope he can break the promotion/relegation default 0

Blue_Heath added 21:19 - Jun 26

Give him 10 games before he's injured. Note to Burnley's finance team buy him a dishwasher. 0

cartman1972 added 21:20 - Jun 26

We'll pass him by at the end of next season and he'll be stuck on a contract this time . Can't say I'm overly bothered with this , poor venturing forward, injury prone and on a high salary. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments