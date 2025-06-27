Former Blues Loanee Andrews Confirmed as Brentford Boss
Friday, 27th Jun 2025 16:19
Brentford have confirmed the appointment of former Blues loanee Keith Andrews as their new head coach.
Town manager Kieran McKenna was linked with the role in the days after former Bees boss Thomas Frank joined Tottenham, but the reports proved to be little more than speculation.
Andrews, 44, was previously the West Londoners’ set-piece coach and will be taking charge of a club for the first time.
“Keith is a very good fit,” Brentford director of football Phil Giles told his club’s official website. “He gets on with everyone, he’s very open and he’s a learner. Keith is clear in what he wants, he’s detailed, and the players and staff like and respect him.
“He understands the players in the building and the way we’ve played and trained under Thomas Frank.
“Keith will bring his own evolution but isn’t starting from scratch, so hopefully we can make some quick progress.
“He’s a very good coach and has clear ideas about how he wants the team to improve. We were looking for somebody not just to maintain what we’ve been doing but actually try and get better.”
“Keith is clear in what he wants, he’s detailed, and the players and staff like and respect him… he’s a very good coach and has clear ideas about how he wants the team to improve”
Former Republic of Ireland international Andrews was on loan with Town from Blackburn Rovers in the first half of 2011/12, scoring nine goals in 19 starts and one sub appearance.
Photo: REUTERS/Tony O Brien
