Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tuanzebe: Memorable Two Years, Thank You
Friday, 27th Jun 2025 17:20

Exiting Town defender Axel Tuanzebe has thanked staff and fans for a memorable two years at the club after signing for Premier League new boys Burnley yesterday.

The 27-year-old DR Congo international penned a one-year deal with the Clarets having turned down a lucrative new contract at Portman Road.

Writing on Instagram, the former Manchester United man said: “Memorable two years. Thank you to all the staff and you fans. All the best, I’ll be watching and supporting from afar.”


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025