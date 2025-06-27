Tuanzebe: Memorable Two Years, Thank You

Friday, 27th Jun 2025 17:20

Exiting Town defender Axel Tuanzebe has thanked staff and fans for a memorable two years at the club after signing for Premier League new boys Burnley yesterday.

The 27-year-old DR Congo international penned a one-year deal with the Clarets having turned down a lucrative new contract at Portman Road.

Writing on Instagram, the former Manchester United man said: “Memorable two years. Thank you to all the staff and you fans. All the best, I’ll be watching and supporting from afar.”





Photo: Matchday Images