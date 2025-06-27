Ashton: We Have to Look at Recruiting a Different Type of Player

Friday, 27th Jun 2025 21:49 Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says the Blues will be looking at recruiting a different type of player with the physical attributes required to compete in the Premier League. Having been relegated after one season in the top flight, Town will be looking to make an immediate return in the campaign ahead. Speaking on TalkSPORT, Ashton was asked what lessons can be learnt as the club aims to win promotion from the Championship and then secure a longer-term stay in the Premier League next time around. “I think it’s recruitment, recruitment, recruitment,” he said. “One of the things that we learnt was that gap in the physicality, the physical attributes of players that are required in the Premier League. “When we look to recruit players now in the Championship, we have to adjust and amend how we recruit players. We need to look at players with the physical attributes because the reality is [manager] Kieran [McKenna] can coach them, but you can’t develop the physical attributes to the level that you need to compete. “So it’s an evolution for us. We have to look at recruiting a different type of player, a player with a different set of physical attributes. “But let’s be under no illusions, if we get back to the Premier League, it will be equally as tough. We have to take the learnings from what was a very tough season.” Ashton reiterated that McKenna, who speculation but little more linked with the Brentford job handed to former Blues loanee Keith Andrews earlier today, is fully committed to the club for the campaign ahead. “Kieran and I talk on a daily basis,” he continued. “I gave him his opportunity when we took him from Manchester United, he took it with two hands and he’s done extremely well. “Success brings challenges, he’s been coveted. We sat down right at the end of the season at my house one night, we looked each other in the eye and I said, ‘Are you in? Are you in for this, Kieran?’. And he was very clear, ‘Absolutely, Mark. I’ve got a job to do, I want to take us back up’. “There’s always going to be noise around him but there also has to be a bond of trust and he’s looked me in the eye and said, ‘I’m in, I want to rebuild this football club’. We work very closely. “There will always be noise around him, that’s the nature of the beast, but he’s a man I believe has integrity, he’s told the fanbase he’s going to be here and he wants to get us re-promoted.”

Photo: TownTV



cartman1972 added 21:53 - Jun 27

Absolutely love Mark Ashton .....top boss 0

gkroon89 added 22:06 - Jun 27

Be interesting to see who comes in.



Are we set to start looking abroad?



English players don’t seem to be taught to play physically anymore for some reason. 0

