Assistant Keeper Coach Martin Leaves Town
Saturday, 28th Jun 2025 12:19
Assistant goalkeeper coach David Martin has revealed he is leaving the club after a year.
Former MK Dons and West Ham keeper Martin joined the Blues last summer to work alongside head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin with his role outlined as “supporting goalkeeper development throughout the academy pathway”.
“Bittersweet season for me at Ipswich as an assistant goalkeeper coach, not achieving safety in the Premier League but working with good people was amazing,” the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter.
“I’ve taken massive steps in my development and I thank everyone at the club for their support. Best of luck for next season.”
Prior to joining Town, Martin left Southend United, where he had been a coach on non-contract terms while also acting as goalkeeping cover, at the end of 2023/24.
The Romford-born glovesman spent most of his career with the MK Dons with whom he made more than 300 appearances, having also had spells with plenty of other clubs, among them Liverpool, Accrington Stanley (loan), Leicester (loan), Tranmere (loan), Leeds (loan), Derby (loan), Millwall and West Ham.
Earlier this summer, first-team coach Lee Grant moved on to take over as manager at Huddersfield Town, while head of analysis Jamie Osman departed after a year to set up an analysis consultancy.
Photo: ITFC
