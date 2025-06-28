Ex-Blues Forward Morris Suffers Third ACL Injury

Saturday, 28th Jun 2025 19:38 Former Blues forward Ben Morris, now with USL Championship side Detroit City, has suffered the third ACL injury of his career. The Colchester-born attacker spent almost 16 years with the Blues, coming through the Town academy and making one senior start - the 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in April 2018 - and four sub appearances. Morris, who spent spells on loan at Woking, Forest Green Rovers and in Sweden with GAIS during his time with the Blues, won England caps at U17, U18 and U19 levels while at Town, featuring alongside Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Tristan Nydam, Nick Hayes and George Hirst. However, Morris’s career with the Blues was hit by two ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries, the first in February 2019 and the second in August 2020 within eight months of returning from the first. The 25-year-old left Town to join Detroit City ahead of the 2023 campaign and over the last two and a bit seasons has made 89 appearances for Le Rouge, scoring 18 goals. But he is now facing another long spell on the sidelines with his club confirming he has suffered a third ACL injury in training which has ruled him out for the season. Former Town academy teammates Tristan Nydam and Fraser Alexander are among those to have wished Morris well for a speedy recovery on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit City FC (@detroitcityfootballclub) https://x.com/DetroitCityFC/status/1938990808130298028

Photo: TWTD



