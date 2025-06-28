Hutchinson on Target as England U21s Win Euros

Saturday, 28th Jun 2025 22:35 Town forward Omari Hutchinson scored as England’s U21s beat Germany 3-2 after extra-time to retain the European U21 Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia. As has been the case throughout the tournament, Hutchinson started on the left for Lee Carsley’s side. England, who won the competition when it was last staged in 2023, went ahead in the fifth minute when a deflected ball saw Hutchinson in on goal on the left of the box but German keeper Noah Atubolu blocked his effort. It was stabbed away to Harvey Elliott on the other side of the area and the Liverpool man netted his fifth goal of the tournament. And 19 minutes later, Hutchinson netted England’s second, Lee Carsley’s side having failed to take two earlier very good chances. James McAtee battled for the ball on the edge of the box before moving it to the Town forward in space on the left of the box from where he struck a low shot past Atubolu and into the net before celebrating with his trademark somersault. On 32, Hutchinson wasn’t far away from his second, the Young Lions breaking quickly, as they had all half, before the Blues’ record signing cut in from the left and hit a shot which clipped a defender and flew wide of the far post. Eight minutes later, with England looking like scoring with every counter-attack, Hutchinson cut across from the left to Elliott but Atubolu was able to bundle it away from goal. The Germans had presented little threat but a minute into first-half injury time, they pulled a goal back, Nelson Weiper heading powerfully into the corner of the net. And on the hour, with Germany having been on top since the restart, they levelled when a corner from the right flicked off Charlie Cresswell’s head and fell to Mainz 05’s Paul Nebel in space at the back of the box, he cut inside and smashed a shot into the top corner. As the game moved into its final 10 minutes, Hutchinson did well on the left and cut back to sub Brooke Norton-Cuffy but the Genoa right-back scuffed what was a very good chance through to the keeper. In the third and penultimate minute of injury time Germany crashed a deflected shot against the cross-bar with the whistle sending the game into an additional half an hour moments later. Two minutes into extra-time, England restored their lead, Tyler Morton crossing from the right and Marseille’s Jonathan Rowe, who had only just come in as a sub, stooped to flicked a header just inside the post. Hutchinson, who was still causing Germany problems when breaking forward, was replaced in the 98th minute, completing an impressive tournament in which he has taken his England U21s caps to 10 and goals tally to three, this evening’s the most important of his international career so far. In stoppage time in extra-time, Germany hit the bar for a second time, but the Young Lions saw out the final seconds to win the competition for the fourth time. Hutchinson becomes the third player to win the U21 Euros while with the Blues. Previously, Steve McCall played both legs of the 5-4 win against Germany on aggregate in 1982, alongside future Blues forward and coach Paul Goddard - a scorer in the 3-2 second leg defeat in Bremen - while Mich D’Avray came on as an 18th-minute substitute in the second leg of the 3-0 on-aggregate victory over Spain in Seville two years later, the only other time England have retained the title.

Photo: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters Connect



Stato added 22:42 - Jun 28

I've written as many negative Omari posts as anyone this season but gotta to say he has been excellent in this tournament. Out on the left wing. Did super coach KM play him there even once ??? The evidence seems to suggest KM falling short much more than Omari. 1

Kickingblock added 22:46 - Jun 28

Congratulations!

What a fantastic moment in his life! 0

Vancouver_Blue added 22:51 - Jun 28

Congratulations Omari. Played well on the left all tournament. Who fills that role vest for Ipswich? Jack Clarke? Sammie Szmodics? 0

darkhorse28 added 22:55 - Jun 28

Let’s enjoy that we had a fantastic talent when we did.., maybe KM played him out of position so we’d keep him longer.



Bar to believe he didn’t start back to back league games 23/24 until Burns was injured in February.



He will be a 10 at some point, but should be wide where he gets a little more time and his (lack of) physicality isn’t an issue.



Please not Leeds Utd, hope he go’s to an established side and lights it up. A pleasure to watch.., amazing energy, and quality, deserves all his success.



McKenna needs to stop over thinking things.., let the square pegs play in square holes, Carsley does it so well, get the ball forward quickly, with quality, at the right times.



Too many ‘top young coaches’ are too slow with transitions, and coach with fear. 0

