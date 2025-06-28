Hutchinson on Target as England U21s Win Euros
Saturday, 28th Jun 2025 22:35
Town forward Omari Hutchinson scored as England’s U21s beat Germany 3-2 after extra-time to retain the European U21 Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.
As has been the case throughout the tournament, Hutchinson started on the left for Lee Carsley’s side.
England, who won the competition when it was last staged in 2023, went ahead in the fifth minute when a deflected ball saw Hutchinson in on goal on the left of the box but German keeper Noah Atubolu blocked his effort. It was stabbed away to Harvey Elliott on the other side of the area and the Liverpool man netted his fifth goal of the tournament.
And 19 minutes later, Hutchinson netted England’s second, Lee Carsley’s side having failed to take two earlier very good chances.
James McAtee battled for the ball on the edge of the box before moving it to the Town forward in space on the left of the box from where he struck a low shot past Atubolu and into the net before celebrating with his trademark somersault.
On 32, Hutchinson wasn’t far away from his second, the Young Lions breaking quickly, as they had all half, before the Blues’ record signing cut in from the left and hit a shot which clipped a defender and flew wide of the far post.
Eight minutes later, with England looking like scoring with every counter-attack, Hutchinson cut across from the left to Elliott but Atubolu was able to bundle it away from goal.
The Germans had presented little threat but a minute into first-half injury time, they pulled a goal back, Nelson Weiper heading powerfully into the corner of the net.
And on the hour, with Germany having been on top since the restart, they levelled when a corner from the right flicked off Charlie Cresswell’s head and fell to Mainz 05’s Paul Nebel in space at the back of the box, he cut inside and smashed a shot into the top corner.
As the game moved into its final 10 minutes, Hutchinson did well on the left and cut back to sub Brooke Norton-Cuffy but the Genoa right-back scuffed what was a very good chance through to the keeper.
In the third and penultimate minute of injury time Germany crashed a deflected shot against the cross-bar with the whistle sending the game into an additional half an hour moments later.
Two minutes into extra-time, England restored their lead, Tyler Morton crossing from the right and Marseille’s Jonathan Rowe, who had only just come in as a sub, stooped to flicked a header just inside the post.
Hutchinson, who was still causing Germany problems when breaking forward, was replaced in the 98th minute, completing an impressive tournament in which he has taken his England U21s caps to 10 and goals tally to three, this evening’s the most important of his international career so far.
In stoppage time in extra-time, Germany hit the bar for a second time, but the Young Lions saw out the final seconds to win the competition for the fourth time.
Hutchinson becomes the third player to win the U21 Euros while with the Blues. Previously, Steve McCall played both legs of the 5-4 win against Germany on aggregate in 1982, alongside future Blues forward and coach Paul Goddard - a scorer in the 3-2 second leg defeat in Bremen - while Mich D’Avray came on as an 18th-minute substitute in the second leg of the 3-0 on-aggregate victory over Spain in Seville two years later, the only other time England have retained the title.
Photo: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]