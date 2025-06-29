Thomas Set For Third Cap as Reggae Girlz Face England

Sunday, 29th Jun 2025 09:29

Ipswich Town Women’s striker Natasha Thomas will be hoping to win her third full Jamaica cap when the Reggae Girlz face England at the King Power Stadium, Leicester this evening (KO 3pm, ITV1).

Thomas became the first Town Women’s player to win a senior international cap when she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz as a sub in their 3-0 defeat in France in October last year.

The 29-year-old won her second and made her first start in the 4-0 defeat to the US in St Louis earlier this month.

Born in Birmingham and raised in Lowestoft, Thomas, the Blues’ all-time record appearance-maker and top scorer, qualifies for Jamaica via her grandparents.









Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images