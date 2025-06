England U21s 3-2 Germany U21s - Highlights

Sunday, 29th Jun 2025 09:39 Highlights of England U21s’ 3-2 after-extra-time victory over Germany in last night’s Euros final in Bratislava, Blues forward Omari Hutchinson scoring the second goal.

Photo: REUTERS/David W Cerny



