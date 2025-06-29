Thomas On as Sub as Reggae Girlz Beaten By England

Sunday, 29th Jun 2025 19:02 Natasha Thomas came on as a 62nd-minute sub for Jamaica as the ReggaeGirlz were beaten 7-0 by England in a friendly at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium. The 29-year-old, the Blues’ record appearance-maker and goalscorer, was winning her third senior cap. England dominated the game throughout and were four in front by the time Thomas was introduced with the visitors’ pinned back in their final third aside from the occasional break, which in the first half led to a corner from which they had a goal disallowed following a VAR check. Thomas spent most of her time on the field joining her teammates’ defensive efforts but made an impression and on a rare Jamaica attack won a corner after her cross from the right of the box was deflected behind after a neat exchange of passes.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



armchaircritic59 added 19:33 - Jun 29

I know it was " just " a warm up for the Woman's Euro's and between two seasons, but what a disgrace the pitch was. It looked in places like it had been attacked by an army of moths, and also there was paint peeling and missing from the posts of the goals. I wonder if the mens team would have been presented with something like that? 0

