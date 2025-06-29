Halo Tease Town Shirt Sponsorship

Sunday, 29th Jun 2025 20:06 Stowmarket-based service management specialists Halo appear to have confirmed that they are Town’s new shirt sponsor via a social media post. Current sponsor Ed Sheeran revealed early last season that he was ending that aspect of his association with the club after four years - he subsequently bought a minority shareholding - with CEO and chairman Mark Ashton revealing at a Fans’ Forum in November that a replacement had been identified. The social media posts tagging in the official Town account looks to having confirmed rumours that they will be replacing Sheeran on the front of Blues shirts and also gives a glimpse of the still-to-be-released home kit for 2025/26. Halo is a name familiar to Town supporters with the company having been sleeve sponsors since December 2023 and with their logos having also appeared around Portman Road. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ivYFsVGIrD — Halo (@halonxtgen) June 29, 2025

Photo: Twitter



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



AlexMathie added 20:14 - Jun 29

Looks sleek! Good to have local company sponsoring Town, it’s been a while… 2

Marcus added 20:15 - Jun 29

Fair enough, but wonder what they're marketing to the everyday supporter. 0

Gipeswic added 20:16 - Jun 29

https://usehalo.com/the-halo-way/ 0

bigbluetractor added 20:19 - Jun 29

Local company, sleek logo, nothing to do with gambling... what's not to like? The shirt looks like it could be very nice too! 2

ArnieM added 20:33 - Jun 29

So how come this company has announced it and not Town? 0

BotesdaleBlue added 20:35 - Jun 29

I fully agree bigbluetractor.



I would also add that their logo is just white, which I think is always the best fit for our shirts. I've never liked introducing other colours such as red or yellow (yuk) to our shirt fronts. Keep it simple. Keep it blue and white. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments