Halo Tease Town Shirt Sponsorship
Sunday, 29th Jun 2025 20:06
Stowmarket-based service management specialists Halo appear to have confirmed that they are Town’s new shirt sponsor via a social media post.
Current sponsor Ed Sheeran revealed early last season that he was ending that aspect of his association with the club after four years - he subsequently bought a minority shareholding - with CEO and chairman Mark Ashton revealing at a Fans’ Forum in November that a replacement had been identified.
The social media posts tagging in the official Town account looks to having confirmed rumours that they will be replacing Sheeran on the front of Blues shirts and also gives a glimpse of the still-to-be-released home kit for 2025/26.
Halo is a name familiar to Town supporters with the company having been sleeve sponsors since December 2023 and with their logos having also appeared around Portman Road.
Photo: Twitter
