Town Confirm Halo Shirt Sponsorship

Monday, 30th Jun 2025 13:14 Town have confirmed that service management specialists Halo will be the Blues’ front-of-shirt sponsor for the next three seasons. Stowmarket-based Halo teased that they were replacing Ed Sheeran on social media last night with rumours having linked them with the sponsorship for some months. The club say the deal with Halo, who have been sleeve sponsors since December 2023 and one of Town’s principal commercial partners, is the biggest in the Blues’ history with their name appearing on both the men’s and the women’s first-team shirts. “We are absolutely delighted to have taken our partnership with Ipswich Town to the next level,” said Halo CEO Paul Hamilton. “It’s an honour to follow Ed Sheeran as front-of-shirt sponsor, having been sleeve sponsor during the last two seasons. “We’re looking forward to seeing the Halo logo on the shirts for the next three years at least, which we hope will be another exciting period for the club.” Pressing play on a new era ▶️

⁰Ed Sheeran and Halo Founder & CEO Paul Hamilton sat down to discuss Halo moving to front-of-shirt sponsor from the 25/26 season. pic.twitter.com/7mbAC5N6hh — Halo (@halonxtgen) June 30, 2025 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added: “We’re really pleased to have furthered our partnership with Halo in what is a record shirt sponsorship deal for the club. “Having made it clear we had no intention of moving towards a gambling sponsor, we’re proud to be working so closely with another Suffolk business which shares many of our values. "We look forward to seeing their logo on the front of our shirts from next season.” Town commercial director Andy Wooldridge continued: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Paul and his team as a principal partner and sleeve sponsor during the last two seasons. It’s a relationship that has really blossomed between both organisations. “For Halo to now be our front-of-shirt sponsor in a record deal is testament to the growth of our Partnership scheme and shows our commitment to working with Suffolk businesses who share our goals and ambitions. “Halo are experiencing very fast growth and we are delighted that we can use our global reach to support them in their exciting plans.” Led by Hamilton, who is understood to be a Town fan, Halo, now the UK’s second largest software vendor, had revenues of $100 million (£73 million) and a market value of $2 billion (£1.5 billion) last year.

Photo: Twitter



Marshalls_Mullet added 13:27 - Jun 30

Matching shoes and suits from our guys?! 0

gkroon89 added 13:28 - Jun 30

Simple design to fit the blue shirt especially.



Now let’s see the shirts for the season please. 0

MickMillsTash added 13:36 - Jun 30

can HALO develop software that identifies 'More physical footballers' or software that can hack into Brightons recruitment program ?

I like the matching suits/ shoes, - have both gone for 2 buttons undone or can only the senior member get away with that ? 0

SamWhiteUK added 13:47 - Jun 30

Absolutely superb sponsor. So great that it's local, and not a gambling company, superb. 0

