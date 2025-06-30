Young Full-Back Lewis Signs First Pro Deal

Monday, 30th Jun 2025 16:47

Young Blues full-back Josh Lewis has signed his first professional deal with the club.

Left-back Lewis was one of four scholars offered terms at the end of 2024/25 along with Afi Adebayo, Fraser Heard and Jamie Mauge and is the last of the quartet to put pen to paper.

“Happy to sign my first professional contract with Ipswich Town. Thank you to my family and everyone who has supported me. Hard work continues,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lewis joined the Blues last summer after being released by Brighton started the season in the U18s before becoming a regular in John McGreal’s U21s for most of the campaign.

A Chelsea schoolboy prior to his time with the Seagulls, Lewis joined Lowestoft Town on loan in February.

Elsewhere, former Blues keeper Adam Przybek, 25, has joined Indonesian champions Persib Bandung.

The former Wales U21 international was with Town between 2018 and 2021 making one Carabao Cup appearance.

Ex-Blues loan centre-half Matthew Pennington has joined Bradford City on a two-year deal having left Blackpool.

The 30-year-old spent the 2018/19 Championship relegation season with Town, on loan from Everton.

Former Town Women’s midfielder Eloise King has joined Norwich City in a surprise move for the lifelong Blues supporter.

King, 23, left Town in February to join Hashtag United having joined the club as a 16-year-old and having made more than 100 appearances.





Photo: Instagram