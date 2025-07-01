Sheeran's Tingly Ted's New Sleeve Sponsor
Tuesday, 1st Jul 2025 13:16
Town have announced that Tingly Ted’s, a hot sauce created by minority shareholder Ed Sheeran, will be the sleeve sponsor for the 2025/26 season.
Sheeran has relinquished his shirt sponsorship after four years with local business Halo taking over. Halo had previously been the Blues’ sleeve sponsor.
Town say there will be further collaborations between the club and Tingly Ted’s at Portman Road during the campaign ahead.
“I loved my time as the main shirt sponsor at Ipswich,” Sheeran said. “I first did it to support us at our lowest position in the lower leagues, to bring it back to a local sponsor like it used to be back in the day and for it not to be a gambling sponsor.
“I always knew I wasn’t going to sponsor forever, but it was a dream to be on the front of the shirt for a season in the Prem.
“When I was passing over the sponsorship, I said I wanted to stay with a local Suffolk business - and nothing gambling. [Chairman and CEO] Mark [Ashton] and the team listened to me and picked Halo, who couldn’t fit the bill better, in my opinion.
“I still wanted some involvement and thought Tingly Ted’s on the arm would be the perfect nod. We are expanding for food in the stadium with Tingly, and beyond, with more to come. Stay tuned x.”
Ashton added: “We’ve been extremely proud to have Ed Sheeran as our front-of-shirt sponsor for the last four seasons and are delighted he will still be represented on our kits for the coming season.
“The relationship the club has with Ed is a special one which has grown significantly in recent years, with this collaboration with Tingly Ted’s another example of that as we prepare for what are sure to be three special nights when he performs at Portman Road later this month.”
