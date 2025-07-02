Barker Joins Oxford Following Town Release

Wednesday, 2nd Jul 2025 15:39

Released Ipswich Town Women’s full-back Maisy Barker has rejoined FAWNL Southern Premier Division Oxford United.

Barker was one of six players released at the end of 2024/25 following the Blues’ FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to WSL2.

The 23-year-old joined Town in the summer of 2023 from West Ham having started her career at Middlesex RTC, before joining Oxford for her first spell, then moving to Chelsea prior to her stint with the Hammers during which time she spent time on loan with Hashtag United.

An England international at U15 level up to U19, Barker was a regular for the Blues, making more than 50 appearances for the club.

Also joining the U’s is former Town forward Holly Turner, who left the Blues a year ago, joining Hashtag United and then Nottingham Forest on loan in January.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images