New Waterfront Bar Named in Tribute to Legend Mariner
Wednesday, 2nd Jul 2025 20:24
New Ipswich Waterfront bar Marinero Lounge is named in tribute to Blues legend Paul Mariner.
England international striker Mariner, a member of Sir Bobby Robson’s FA Cup and UEFA Cup-winning sides, died in July 2021 aged 68 from brain cancer.
Marinero, which opened today, is in the former Burtons building, part of the Port of Ipswich back in the day.
“There are two reasons behind this lounge’s name,” its website explains. “Marinero means sailor/mariner in Spanish, but is also a nod to Paul Mariner, an Ipswich Town legend, who passed away in 2021.
“Alex Reilley, one of our founders, is a big Ipswich Town fan, so we thought it seemed fitting!”
Councillor Neil MacDonald, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, is pleased that the premises have a new purpose.
“We are delighted to see this important waterfront building open to the public as a vibrant, new café and bar for both residents and visitors to enjoy,” he said.
“This redevelopment forms a key part of the regeneration of Ipswich Waterfront and it reflects the Council’s strong commitment to breathing new life into vacant buildings and ensuring they serve a positive purpose in our community once again.
“By bringing spaces like this back into use, we’re helping to create a more dynamic, welcoming, and connected town that everyone can take pride in.”
Photo: Marinero
