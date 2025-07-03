New Kits Released Saturday

Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Thursday, 3rd Jul 2025 10:04

Town fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what the Blues will be wearing in 2025/26 with the new kits set to be revealed on Saturday morning.

 Supporters have received emails indicating that the strips for the campaign ahead will be released at 9.45am on Saturday.

As in previous years, it’s expected that Saturday will see the unveiling of the home and away kits with the third released later along down the line.

The club has already teased the new home look via the announcements of new front-of-shirt sponsor Halo and sleeve sponsor Tingly Ted’s.

Umbro are once again the kit manufacturer with this the final season of their current deal with the Blues.


Photo: Action Images



BeachBlue added 10:18 - Jul 3
In a further statement "Now quit asking about it!" LOL
RegencyBlue added 10:28 - Jul 3
Lets hope a new player or two are wearing it!
PackwoodBlue added 11:01 - Jul 3
From what we've seen so far, it's hanging in the balance for me on the neck and sleeves trim - those can make or break a kit. The pattern with parts of the badge incorporated into the design and the fabric itself, look a bit cheap and not as effective and striking as the 22-23 shirt (which this shirt looks like being similar to). I'm happy that it's all blue again as had thought it may be a return to the white sleeves this season. Both sponsors looks good.
Flight_of_Shefki added 11:22 - Jul 3
Cannot wait!
budgieplucker added 11:26 - Jul 3
And the winner is…………………. Doesn’t this whole kit saga remind you of one of those very annoying talent or reality shows which pauses for far to long to increase the tension.

At times I wish I was an Arsenal or an Ajax fan, at least I would know a minor update to a trimming is not really going to make me fall out of love with my kit and have a consistent identity so everyone still knows that’s Arsenal’s or Ajax’s shirt. With our shirt it could be one of a multitude of clubs playing in blue. Dare I say as much as I dislike yellow and green, you can spot a budgie a mile away and they do have a certain amount of uniqueness to their identity like Ajax.

Flash and change the away kit as much as you like but having been a regular supporter and attendee at Portman Road for near on 60 years, this shirt enthusiasm doesn’t quite do it for me, very much in the less is more camp.

To a certain extent I am all for supporter engagement, remember the days when 3 kits were put up for the fans to vote on? Perhaps we could have a competition to design the best away kit and win a free season ticket or something. Unlikely of course as Mr Ashton is telling us the design for the 26/27 season is now being finalised before the 25/26 season kit has been released!!! The world has gone backwards, or as much as I like Umbro are they so inefficient that they need a years notice.
