New Kits Released Saturday
Thursday, 3rd Jul 2025 10:04
Town fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what the Blues will be wearing in 2025/26 with the new kits set to be revealed on Saturday morning.
Supporters have received emails indicating that the strips for the campaign ahead will be released at 9.45am on Saturday.
As in previous years, it’s expected that Saturday will see the unveiling of the home and away kits with the third released later along down the line.
The club has already teased the new home look via the announcements of new front-of-shirt sponsor Halo and sleeve sponsor Tingly Ted’s.
Umbro are once again the kit manufacturer with this the final season of their current deal with the Blues.
