New Kits Released Saturday

budgieplucker added 11:26 - Jul 3

And the winner is…………………. Doesn’t this whole kit saga remind you of one of those very annoying talent or reality shows which pauses for far to long to increase the tension.



At times I wish I was an Arsenal or an Ajax fan, at least I would know a minor update to a trimming is not really going to make me fall out of love with my kit and have a consistent identity so everyone still knows that’s Arsenal’s or Ajax’s shirt. With our shirt it could be one of a multitude of clubs playing in blue. Dare I say as much as I dislike yellow and green, you can spot a budgie a mile away and they do have a certain amount of uniqueness to their identity like Ajax.



Flash and change the away kit as much as you like but having been a regular supporter and attendee at Portman Road for near on 60 years, this shirt enthusiasm doesn’t quite do it for me, very much in the less is more camp.



To a certain extent I am all for supporter engagement, remember the days when 3 kits were put up for the fans to vote on? Perhaps we could have a competition to design the best away kit and win a free season ticket or something. Unlikely of course as Mr Ashton is telling us the design for the 26/27 season is now being finalised before the 25/26 season kit has been released!!! The world has gone backwards, or as much as I like Umbro are they so inefficient that they need a years notice.

