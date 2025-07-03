Players Return For Pre-Season Training

Thursday, 3rd Jul 2025 11:41 The Town squad returned to Playford Road for the start of pre-season training this morning. The Blues have had a shorter than usual summer break with the 2024/25 Premier League season ending on Sunday 25th May and the new Championship campaign getting under way when Town visit newly promoted Birmingham City on Friday 8th August. Among the players the club pictured arriving at Playford Road on social media was Chieo Ogbene, who missed most of last season after rupturing an achilles at Brentford at the end of October. Speaking ahead of the final match in May, manager Kieran McKenna was hopeful that the Irish international and most of the other players with longer-term injuries would be fit for pre-season. “Jaden [Philogene, MCL] yes, Aro [Muric, shoulder surgery] hopefully, Chieo will hopefully be involved in pre-season training. Wes [Burns, ACL] will be a bit of time after that. “Most will be back in and around pre-season with Wes the one who is going to be a little bit further away from that. “Harry Clarke had an operation on his plantaris and hopefully should be back and ready for pre-season.” Conor Townsend confirmed to TWTD last week that he expected to start be OK for the start of pre-season having been in and out of the club over the summer after missing the end of the 2024/25 with a hamstring injury. Sammie Szmodics withdrew from the Republic of Ireland’s June internationals having aggravated the ankle on which he had surgery in March when he made his return as a sub against West Ham on the final day, but that appeared to be precautionary more than anything more significant. A number of the players who were away on international duty in June have been given additional time off before they join up with their teammates. Town will work at Playford Road before travelling to Austria for their training camp in the week prior to their first friendly against Blau-Weiß Linz at their Hofmann Personal Stadion on Saturday 19th July. A full list of pre-season friendlies can be found here.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Whos_blue added 11:57 - Jul 3

I don't know why, but I always love to see the photos of the players returning. If somehow feels somewhat reassuring! 1

dawoolah added 12:00 - Jul 3

Great to see Chieo Ogbene back. He'll be like having a new signing. 4

Marcus added 12:03 - Jul 3

We almost have a squad of players who were out for much of last season. How urgent are new signings? Sure, as all teams say - 3-4 new players and we'll be competing at the top. Hopefully, we won't have too many more leave and the incoming signings will start. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 12:08 - Jul 3

Chieo and Harry down the right could tear things up this season and give Leif room to do his thing on the left....welcome back lads.



PS for those Harry haters on here who have critized him before when he basically played the whole of the Championship season injured and in pain. We are yet to see him him fully fit and flying at this level, so please give him a chance now he has finally had his op! 4

PackwoodBlue added 12:41 - Jul 3

Great to see Harry back in a town shirt. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments