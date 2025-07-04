More Sheeran Portman Road Tickets on Sale at 10am

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 09:00

More tickets for the three Ed Sheeran concerts at Portman Road go on sale at 10am this morning.

Minority shareholder Sheeran will play at the home of the Blues on July 11th, 12th and 13th, shows which will feature fan favourites as well as songs from his next album, Play, which is set to be released in September.

Having initially sold out when they went on sale at the start of May, additional tickets are now being made available here from 10am.

Sheeran is donating £1 from every ticket sold to the Live Trust, a new initiative offering support to people working in live music.

Among the support acts will be Myles Smith and Tori Kelly on the 11th, Busted, whose lead singer Charlie Simpson is also a Town fan, and Dylan the following night and James Blunt and Maisie Peters on the final night.





Photo: Matchday Images