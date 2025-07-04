Four Early-Season Games on Sky
Friday, 4th Jul 2025 10:07
Town will feature live on Sky Sports four times in the opening weeks of the season.
The first Championship match of the season at Birmingham City on Friday 8th August was announced as a live game when the fixtures were released last Thursday (KO 8pm).
And now the Carabao Cup tie at Bromley has been added with that game set to be played on Tuesday 12th August, also with an 8pm kick-off.
The first home match of the season against Southampton in the Championship has moved to Sunday 17th August with a noon start and Sheffield United’s visit to Portman Road has switched to Friday 12th September, kicking off at 8pm.
Sky Sports has announced all its games until the end of September, the first six rounds of the Championship.
TV matches and fixture changes prior to the FA Cup third round on Saturday 10th January will be announced before the beginning of the season.
Fixture moves in the second half of the campaign will be set in November.
