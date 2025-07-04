Fleximize New Shorts Sponsor
Friday, 4th Jul 2025 11:16
Town have announced that Fleximize, a business loan provider based in Ipswich, will be the club’s shorts sponsor for the next two season.
Fleximize, who have been the Blues’ digital partner since 2023, will have their logo on the rear of the men’s, women’s and academy shorts.
Peter Tuvey, the co-founder and CEO at Fleximize, said: “We’re proud to expand our partnership with Ipswich Town in becoming the official shorts sponsor.
“This continued collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the club and the local community.
“It’s a relationship built on shared values and we look forward to supporting Ipswich Town both on and off the pitch for another season.”
Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added “We have enjoyed seeing the growth of our partnership with Fleximize over the last two season and we’re proud to have extended the relationship further.
“We’re looking forward to seeing their logo on the back of our shorts with both the men’s and women’s first-teams and the academy.”
Town’s commercial director Andy Wooldridge said: “This represents another milestone for the club, with a record deal for the sponsorship of our shorts.
“What’s even more pleasing is that it’s another example of an existing partner expanding their relationship with the club, demonstrating our ability to build meaningful relationships with and deliver value to our partners.
“Thank you to Peter and the Fleximize team for their fantastic support across all areas of the club.”
Earlier in the week, Town confirmed that Halo will be the new front-of-shirt sponsor with Ed Sheeran’s Tingly Ted’s logo appearing on the sleeve. The new kits are being launched at 9.45am on Saturday morning.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]