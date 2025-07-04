Fleximize New Shorts Sponsor

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 11:16 Town have announced that Fleximize, a business loan provider based in Ipswich, will be the club’s shorts sponsor for the next two season. Fleximize, who have been the Blues’ digital partner since 2023, will have their logo on the rear of the men’s, women’s and academy shorts. Peter Tuvey, the co-founder and CEO at Fleximize, said: “We’re proud to expand our partnership with Ipswich Town in becoming the official shorts sponsor. “This continued collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the club and the local community. “It’s a relationship built on shared values and we look forward to supporting Ipswich Town both on and off the pitch for another season.” Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added “We have enjoyed seeing the growth of our partnership with Fleximize over the last two season and we’re proud to have extended the relationship further. “We’re looking forward to seeing their logo on the back of our shorts with both the men’s and women’s first-teams and the academy.” Town’s commercial director Andy Wooldridge said: “This represents another milestone for the club, with a record deal for the sponsorship of our shorts. “What’s even more pleasing is that it’s another example of an existing partner expanding their relationship with the club, demonstrating our ability to build meaningful relationships with and deliver value to our partners. “Thank you to Peter and the Fleximize team for their fantastic support across all areas of the club.” Earlier in the week, Town confirmed that Halo will be the new front-of-shirt sponsor with Ed Sheeran’s Tingly Ted’s logo appearing on the sleeve. The new kits are being launched at 9.45am on Saturday morning.

AbujaBlue added 11:21 - Jul 4

A new 'word' uncovered that I didn't know I hated. Still, better than having a gambling company on our kit. 0

1960H added 11:31 - Jul 4

I know it's the modern world and the club gains money from these sponsorship deals, but I'm am old school and hate all this advertising cr*p all over kits and would love to go back to the 70s when there were some great looking kits

2

AbujaBlue added 11:33 - Jul 4

My opening post looks a lot more negative than intended. Some quick research on this company shows they're highly rated and also based in Ipswich. A good fit! 0

del45 added 11:36 - Jul 4

What about some new players to wear the shorts? 0

