Hirst Signs New Deal

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 13:05 Town striker George Hirst has signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2029. The 26-year-old joined the Blues on loan from Leicester in January 2023, helping the side to promotion from League One. Then the following summer, having made it clear he only wanted to move to Town, he joined on a permanent basis, penning terms which ran to the summer of 2027, and was a key member of the team which won promotion to the Premier League. “I’ve enjoyed every single day at the club since joining on loan two-and-a-half years ago and am really pleased to have signed a new deal,” Hirst told the club site. “We have achieved so much as a team, group and club over the last few years and to be part of that going forward, and hopefully achieving even more, is really exciting for me. “I feel like I have improved a lot as a player and a person during my time at the club and the aim for me now is to continue that over the next four years.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We're very pleased George has decided to extend his stay at the club. “George has had a big impact on the progression of the club over the last two-and-a-half-years, after initially joining us in League One. “He adapted well when stepping up both to the Championship and to the Premier League and has made an impression in both leagues, while also playing international football for the first time. “We feel he is developing really well and has a great opportunity to keep pushing on, so we’re delighted he has signed a new deal.”



Overall, Hirst, who won his first Scotland caps during 2024/25, has made 47 starts and 33 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 19 goals. Hirst is the second first-team player to have committed his future to Town this summer, defender Dara O’Shea having extended his deal to the summer of 2030.



Photo: Matchday Images



Miaow added 13:09 - Jul 4

Love that. 5

Dug added 13:11 - Jul 4

Well that’s excellent news let’s hope he keeps fit all season we are going to need him, it’s going to be a very tough season ahead we need at least one other top striker possibly two, 4

BeachBlue added 13:14 - Jul 4

Now there's some good news! I'm a big fan of Hirst. 5

BulgarianBlue added 13:17 - Jul 4

Great news - maybe he can stay fit for the entire season (or most of it) this time. 0

weepingx2018 added 13:21 - Jul 4

Excellent news - love Hirsty. 4

oioihardy added 13:23 - Jul 4

Brilliant news 5

ChestnutSe added 13:24 - Jul 4

Great news 4

BeattiesBackPocket added 13:31 - Jul 4

Great news very important this coming season. Proved he can do it in the championship and no coincidence our form dipped when he got injured that champ season. Definitely brings the other 3 attackers round him in the game more. That’s two players signed up long term. COYB’s 3

Bazza8564 added 13:32 - Jul 4

well done lad, glad we've offered you the right deal for your future. Now need to find someone (or two) to share the burden of leading the line to get us back up 2

Town1Inter0 added 13:37 - Jul 4

Great player. I think there were games last season when he was the better option as starter vs Delap

Brentford away a good example. He should have started more games. 1

timkatieadamitfc added 13:44 - Jul 4

Great news this! 1

ImAbeliever added 13:56 - Jul 4

Good 0

