Burnley and Palace Linked With Cajuste

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 14:34 Burnley and Crystal Palace are reported to be among the Premier League clubs eyeing former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste. The Swedish international impressed for Town while on loan from Napoli during 2024/25 and the Blues are among those who have made an approach this summer, but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. Italian reports have previously linked Udinese, French sides and Aston Villa, while TWTD revealed last week that Turkish side Besiktas are currently at the head of the pack to sign the 25-year-old with a move to the Blues looking unlikely at this stage. Now, Sky Sports is linking the Clarets and Palace, as well as Sevilla in Spain. We understand the interest from the Eagles is historical rather than current, while TWTD has learned that another Italian club, Fiorentina, is also among the suitors The Gothenburg-born midfielder isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans and the Serie A champions are happy to let him depart for €10 million (£8.52 million) this summer. Cajuste, who has another three years on his Napoli contract, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments