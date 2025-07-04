Town Sign Veteran Keeper Button
Town have signed free agent former Tottenham, Brentford, Fulham and West Brom keeper David Button on a one-year deal and also to work mentoring the club’s young glovesmen.
The 36-year-old, the Blues’ first signing of the summer, left the Royals after two seasons this summer and appears to have effectively replaced assistant goalkeeper-coach David Martin, who left the club last month, although while also registered to play.
“I’m delighted to join the club,” Button said. “I’ve watched the journey from afar over the last few years and to now have the chance to join that process is really exciting.
“To have the opportunity to work with people of the calibre we have here at Ipswich is going to be a great learning curve for me, with some new elements to my role which I’m really looking forward to.
“I have played with both Palms [Alex Palmer, at West Brom] and Christian [Walton, at Brighton] before and I’m now looking forward to getting started and getting to know the rest of my teammates.”
Rene Gilmartin, Town’s head of goalkeeping, said: “We’re really pleased to have David join us.
“He is an accomplished goalkeeper with real experience in the game, having played much of his career in the Premier League and Championship, so we feel he will be an excellent addition to our group.
“Bringing in someone with David’s character and professionalism can only be of benefit to the club, the team and the coaches and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”
Stevenage-born Button was at his hometown club as a schoolboy before a spell at the Spurs academy at the same time as Town manager Kieran McKenna, although is three years younger, and spent time on loan with Grays Athletic (twice), Rochdale, AFC Bournemouth, Luton, Dagenham & Redbridge, Crewe Alexandra (twice), Shrewsbury, Plymouth, Leyton Orient, Doncaster and Barnsley while at White Hart Lane.
The 6ft 3in tall keeper left Tottenham having made one sub appearance in the League Cup and joined Charlton Athletic for in 2013, before Brentford, where he made 141 appearances in three season, prior to a spell at Fulham following a £2 million move.
After 61 games for the Cottagers, Button, who won caps with England at U16, U17, U19 and U20 levels, moved on to Brighton for £4 million but made only 11 appearances for the Seagulls in two years before joining West Brom in 2020, playing 31 games.
In 2023 he joined Reading and made 48 starts and one sub appearance for the Royals before departing in the summer.
Town look certain to send Cieran Slicker out on loan this summer, while it appears likely Aro Muric will also move out on loan, while Christian Walton could look for a club where he will play more regularly.
