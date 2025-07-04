U21s in Friendly Action at Lowestoft

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 17:37

The Blues’ U21s play their first friendly of pre-season against Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).

The Trawlerboys were relegated from the Southern League Premier Division Central to Isthmian League North in 2024/25 having finished third-bottom of the table following promotion the previous campaign.

A list of Town's friendlies at various levels can be found here.





Photo: Action Images