U21s in Friendly Action at Lowestoft
Friday, 4th Jul 2025 17:37
The Blues’ U21s play their first friendly of pre-season against Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).
The Trawlerboys were relegated from the Southern League Premier Division Central to Isthmian League North in 2024/25 having finished third-bottom of the table following promotion the previous campaign.
A list of Town’s friendlies at various levels can be found here.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]