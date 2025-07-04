Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s in Friendly Action at Lowestoft
Friday, 4th Jul 2025 17:37

The Blues’ U21s play their first friendly of pre-season against Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).

The Trawlerboys were relegated from the Southern League Premier Division Central to Isthmian League North in 2024/25 having finished third-bottom of the table following promotion the previous campaign.

A list of Town’s friendlies at various levels can be found here.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025